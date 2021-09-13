It seems a lot of people didn't have to work Monday morning because hundreds were at an anti-President Biden protest located next to the Boise Airport. There were trucks, flags, guns and not a mask in sight. There were people from all over the state in attendance — most were also pro-Trump — and many held inflammatory signs, some likening Biden to a Nazi, while others had misspellings like "boarder" instead of border.
"We're here to protest against Biden's presence," said Coeur d'Alene resident Scott Scofield. "No jobs for jabs! We want Trump back ASAP."
"I've lived in a foreign country," said Sheri Scofield, also from Coeur d'Alene, "and I know how great ours is and we are losing our rights and our freedoms."
The people were protesting not only Biden's visit to Boise, but also his policies. Numerous people shouted out that Biden was a fascist and yelled multiple times for people to remove a mask if they were wearing one. By 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, there was a crowd of well over 500.
"I'm here because, first, I didn't like what Biden did with the southern border," said Bruce Stelzried, "and now with forced vaccinations … I'll die before I take it."
"I'm here due to the fraudulent election," said Jeff Mach. "Democrats have done a hostile takeover of our government and it's time for us to take it back."
There were also a number of children in attendance, although it's a school day. Seventeen-year-old Kody was with his mother and grandmother.
"I'm here for my beliefs and to voice to people that Biden is a betrayer," Kody said.
"I'm here because Joe Biden betrayed the American troops," said Kody's grandmother, Deborah McKnight, " and he's betraying Americans here."
Ed Humphreys, who's running for Governor of Idaho, was also there with a small group of supporters.
"I think Joe Biden is a poster child for having term limits," said Humphreys, "and we don't need his incompetence spreading here."