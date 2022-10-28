Recently, there have been many incidents of transphobic and homophobic assaults in Boise, and that's something librarian June Meissner wants people to know.
She is the transgender woman who was assaulted by Matthew Lehigh on Oct. 8 and said she believes when these things happen and transgender people are attacked, it doesn't get named as being a transphobic thing.
"There's transphobic violence in our community," said Meissner, "and it's directly related to a political culture of transphobia."
According to an Oct. 13 press release by the city of Boise, Matthew Lehigh, a 31-year-old male from Boise, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and malicious injury to property relating to two incidents.
In one, not involving Meissner, Boise Police investigated a hit-and-run report on Oct. 12 and said evidence showed a male driver yelled a threat and a homophobic slur at two women.
"The women were standing next to their vehicle when the suspect intentionally drove his car at them," stated the release. "The women quickly moved out of the way and the suspect’s vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle."
The driver fled the scene but was found in a parking lot.
The BPD had already been looking for Lehigh after the assault on Meissner.
"Evidence showed the suspect hit a victim on the arm and used the same homophobic slur," stated the release. "A member of the business’ security staff followed the suspect into the parking lot. Evidence shows the suspect then intentionally drove his vehicle toward the security staff member forcing him to jump out of the way. The suspect then fled the scene."
Meissner told the Boise Weekly that on Oct. 8 she was cleaning and getting ready to close the library around 1:50 p.m. She said someone she had never seen before, now identified as Lehigh, approached her. She asked if he needed help.
She said Lehigh then came very close to her, mumbled something about demons and tried to punch her in the face. She said she blocked her face with her arm and she ran away from him.
"As I was running away he screamed at me. He yelled, 'you don't belong here fa**ot, get out of here fa**ot and the next time I see you here I will cut you,' I kept my distance," said Meissner, "and made sure he left the building and that I could identify him to our security guard."
The whole incident lasted only about 10 minutes, and police quickly arrived on the scene.
Initially, Meissner didn't want to press charges.
"I have reservations about the criminal justice system," she said, but I read in the news a few days later that a guy attacked women in the same way and I realized that it was part of a campaign against the LGBTQ+ community."
Following his arrest, police also charged Lehigh with arson in connection with the burning of a Progress flag on a porch on Oct. 4.
In an arraignment hearing, a judge signed a no contact order between Lehigh and the couple who had their flag burned on their porch. Further, The Idaho Statesman reported that Lehigh admitted to stealing other Pride flags and smashing the windows at the LGBTQ+ Community Center. Lehigh was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation and was found unfit to stand for trial until mental health treatments could change his status.
Boise Weekly previously reported on the other violent crimes happening to the LGBTQ+ community; Idaho is one of 18 other states that don’t have hate crime protections for people in the LGBTQIA+ community. Instead, Idaho has something called malicious harassment — it’s unlawful for people to “maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin.” The law states that defacing includes, “cross-burnings or the placing of any word or symbol commonly associated with racial, religious or ethnic terrorism on the property of another person without his or her permission.” The law does not state anything about crimes against people who are targeted due to their sexual orientation.
Meissner said these recent assaults are all transphobic and violent LGBTQ+ hate crimes. She said that she's received support from community, friends and colleagues, and that as much as the violence is upsetting, it's also affirming to see a reaction from the community. She also said that throughout the ordeal and aftermath the Boise Public Library has been very supportive.
However, Meissner said she's received a lot of verbal abuse over the years.
"There's a lot of ways in which simply being transgender has become this weird political wedge issue," said Meissner. "There's a lot of political people riling up more transphobia to build up their bases. Me being trans isn't hurting anybody."