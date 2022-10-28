Progress LGBTQ rainbow flag waving in the wind at cloudy sky. Freedom and love concept. Pride month. activism, community and freedom Concept. Copy space. 3d illustration

The Progress flag represents diversity, inclusion and recognizes marginalized members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Recently, there have been many incidents of transphobic and homophobic assaults in Boise, and that's something librarian June Meissner wants people to know.

She is the transgender woman who was assaulted by Matthew Lehigh on Oct. 8 and said she believes when these things happen and transgender people are attacked, it doesn't get named as being a transphobic thing.


