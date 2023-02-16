Gymnast Maggie Nichols, who was the first to speak out about USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse, is speaking in Boise on April 11 for an event hosted by the Faces of Hope foundation.
Gymnast Maggie Nichols is speaking in Boise on April 11 for a luncheon at the Boise Centre. The event is hosted by the Faces of Hope foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people impacted by interpersonal violence.
In 2018, Nichols publicly spoke about the sexual abuse she endured from Larry Nassar, the team doctor for USA Gymnastics. Nichols was one of more than 150 women who gave impact statements pertaining to the abuse and negligence of USA Gymnastics.
“Faces of Hope is honored to host Maggie Nichols,” said Paige Dinger in a press release about the event. Dinger, the executive director for Faces of Hope Foundation, said Nichols was a perfect choice. “She is a model for our mission — overcoming abuse, finding the strength to move forward, reclaiming one’s life and never giving up.”
Nichols, who was initially known as “Athlete A,” was not the first to be abused, but in 2015, she was the first athlete to come forward and report the abuse. A knee injury and being the first to speak out regarding the sexual abuse caused speculation when she was left off the 2016 Olympic Team. Netflix aired a documentary featuring her story in June 2020, bringing additional light and attention to the tragedy. Since then, Nichols has established The Maggie Nichols Foundation, which helps charities that help victims and survivors of all types of abuse.
In 2016, Nichols went on to the University of Oklahoma to compete in the NCAA. She is among the most decorated NCAA gymnasts of all time and has been dubbed “the Michael Jordan of college gymnastics.”
Nichols is also one of only two gymnasts ever to complete the Gym Slam — scoring a perfect 10 in each event. She recently graduated with her master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.
“We hope that sharing her story will uplift those in our community experiencing abuse and inspire our community to remember that we all have a role in creating safety and a community free from interpersonal violence in the Treasure Valley,” Dinger said.
Tickets to the luncheon are available for $100 each on the website: facesofhopevictimcenter.org. All proceeds will go toward victim services at Faces of Hope.