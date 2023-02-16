M. Nichols.jpeg

Gymnast Maggie Nichols, who was the first to speak out about USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse, is speaking in Boise on April 11 for an event hosted by the Faces of Hope foundation.

Gymnast Maggie Nichols is speaking in Boise on April 11 for a luncheon at the Boise Centre. The event is hosted by the Faces of Hope foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people impacted by interpersonal violence.

In 2018, Nichols publicly spoke about the sexual abuse she endured from Larry Nassar, the team doctor for USA Gymnastics. Nichols was one of more than 150 women who gave impact statements pertaining to the abuse and negligence of USA Gymnastics.


