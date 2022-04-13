A group of Boise's unhoused population that was occupying the lawn at the old Ada County Courthouse, protesting lack of shelter space and unaffordable housing, were removed in late March. The group has now filed a lawsuit and in a press release Gov. Brad Little said Idaho will continue the fight to protect public health and safety.
“The approach was effective, and the encampments have been gone for weeks," said Little. "Idaho will continue to fight against illegal public camping, and I appreciate Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, my administration and law enforcement for their careful response and continued work to protect Idahoans.”
The lawsuit, filed April 12 by Howard A. Belodoff and Martin C. Hendrickson from Idaho Legal Aid Services, for the plaintiffs; Robert Fitzpatrick, Alicia Phillips, David Fraizer, Jerry Mullenix, Timothy Christensen, Yolanda Pullman and Veronica Walker. Names the defendants as: Gov. Brad Little; Keith Reynolds, the Director of the Idaho Department of Administration and Col. Kedrick Wills, the Director of the Idaho State Police.
The lawsuit states:
"Plaintiffs bring this action to prevent and stop the Idaho government officials from interfering with and prohibiting them from exercising their constitutional rights protected by the First Amendment to freedom of expression, assembly and speech; from without notice seizing and destroying their personal property as punishment, and without legal justification under the Fourth Amendment; and without a meaningful post-deprivation procedure to seek its return in violation of their rights protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment; and from enforcing the state of Idaho’s “Camping” statute and regulations that apply to all property located in the “Capitol Mall” area in a manner that criminalizes persons because of the status of being homeless. Plaintiffs seek damages as compensation for violations of their constitutional rights by Defendants."
For more information people can read the full lawsuit at this link.