Driving down Fairview Street in Boise, Sweet Zola’s is easy to miss. It’s nestled in a corner space of a building set back from the main road but it’s a store that will delight you in more ways than one.
It has a lot of cute retail, art, nostalgia and local candy, jewelry, clothing and candles — but it’s not just another gift shop, it provides job training and employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). More than that, Sweet Zola’s is creating an inclusive communal space for people that often don’t have one.
The motto is: the store is “run by individuals with developmental disabilities to prove that the only disability in life is a bad attitude.” Zola’s is named after the five-year-old daughter of behavioral therapist and owner Cyndy Radovich. When trying to decide on a name for the store, she said a friend asked her what do you love more than anything? Her answer was, of course, Zola. The way the nonprofit came together is both inspiring and heartwarming.
She said she started the nonprofit after seeing a former client have an awful first job experience. Radovich has been a therapist for 15 years and formed many long-term relationships with people and when her former client Ben got a job at a local brewery she couldn’t have been more proud.
“He has an invisible disability and no one can really tell, even from talking to him,” said Radovich, “and he started the job and he only lasted two weeks before he was fired. The supervisor didn’t know how to work with him and Ben didn’t really know what to expect. He needed more structure and to know what was expected of him. I saw that we needed something here in Boise, there’s not a lot of places to help with this kind of thing. Parents get scared when these kids get older and we need to help this part of the community.”
This is a growing problem. There are over 7 million people in the U.S., living with IDD and these people get little support. Many people want to work but there’s not a lot of training offered. What’s worse for these families is that many elderly parents of people with IDD worry about who will take care of their children once they’re gone. Many adults with IDD will end up in nursing homes or similar facilities and one of the reasons for that is underemployment.
In 2019, Radovich started Sweet Zola’s as a business, sharing a tea house space in Meridian, but that didn’t pan out. She had been hesitant about starting a nonprofit because she didn’t want it to be seen as a charity. Eventually, the tea house closed due to COVID. She was financially spent, lost the shop and moved to Boise. But she never gave up on the idea. She re-grouped and Sweet Zola’s became a nonprofit, approved in December 2020.
She lives in an apartment complex close to the shop and, serendipitously, got the lease to Sweet Zola’s on her 40th birthday — and opened in 2021. Zola’s provides job training like cash register experience, socialization, cleaning skills, learning inventory and customer service. They employees get paid bi-monthly and each one works a couple of days a week, some with supervision and some without.
Jeff and Mirsad both work two days a week and were busy during this entire interview cleaning and getting the shop ready for customers.
“Sweet Zola’s is a dream come true for me,” Jeff said. “Cyndy is like a sister or a mother to me. I love being here. I just love her and I loved her dog, Guacamole.”
Guacamole was Radovich’s much loved dog who passed away. It affected everyone who’s part of Zola’s and speaks to the sense of camaraderie and love of this space is for the people involved — there’s even a papier-mâché sculpture on the counter. Mirsad also said how much he liked working there and both he and Jeff said it was like a family.
Besides the retail, the store also has comfy places to sit and a bunch of different games people can play. The local art is mostly done by people with disabilities and Radovich gives them 70% of their commission. She said that therapists bring clients in all the time and the shop has become a local hang out for employees, their families and other people that just live in the neighborhood.
“People say to me what a great thing it is,” Radovich said, “but it’s not like I’m doing this great thing for them; they’re giving something to me. We’re a family and community with no judgement, only love.”
There’s now a waiting list for people to get a space for employment. Radovich still works her own job full time and get’s a lot of help from volunteers. She said they tailor each employee’s job training and some spend more time there than others.
“I wish I could be here full time but we are doing what we can and the employees are amazing; they’re the heart of the store,” Radovich said.
Sweet Zola’s is also going to start having sidewalk art shows with food trucks and vendors called “Sweets and Greets.” The first one is slated for Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. People can donate to Sweet Zola’s and get more information at sweetzolascandy.com or email sweetzolascandy@gmail.com.