The Read Freely Project started in 2021.

In 2021, Rediscovered Books started the "Read Freely Project" in response to what events coordinator for the bookstore, Rebecca Leber-Gottberg, said was legislation against books. Across the state there's been a move to ban books in schools and local public libraries. As a bookstore, Rediscovered decided to take action by way of distributing free books. 

"We started the Read Freely Project because it's important to provide people with an opportunity to start conversations around different issues," said Leber-Gottberg. "We think the best way to start and have that, is to have a common ground around books. Stories teach us so much about each other."

