In 2021, Rediscovered Books started the "Read Freely Project" in response to what events coordinator for the bookstore, Rebecca Leber-Gottberg, said was legislation against books. Across the state there's been a move to ban books in schools and local public libraries. As a bookstore, Rediscovered decided to take action by way of distributing free books.
"We started the Read Freely Project because it's important to provide people with an opportunity to start conversations around different issues," said Leber-Gottberg. "We think the best way to start and have that, is to have a common ground around books. Stories teach us so much about each other."
The project lasts during the summer months of June, July and August, but people are encouraged to read the curated list of six to seven books, and donate, all year round. To participate in the free program, people choose one of the books from the list, fill out a form online, pick up books at a launch date and give the books away.
The special part about this project is the way it's geared toward the community. The bookstore wants people to give these books away in person; if it's a stranger, acquaintance, family member or friend... they can get a book. In 2021, the project had 75 people participating who gave away 750 books. The goal in 2022 was to fund 1,000.
Rediscovered has partnered with The Cabin, a nonprofit literary arts organization, for donations and support. Leber-Gottberg said the partnership is ideal because both believe in the right to access to books. Kurt Zwolfer, executive director of The Cabin, said that Rediscovered spearheaded the project and The Cabin wants to show solidarity.
"By demanding the removal of books from public spaces, parents who want reading restrictions in their own homes are making the decision for all students in the community," said Zwolfer. "We understand and accept that people will disagree over politics, social issues, taste, and even which books are considered classics. But it runs counter to American principles of free speech and liberty to restrict equitable access to all ideas and art that we might personally disagree with. Simply put, living in a free country means having the freedom to read."
The Rediscovered website said the project "aims to connect people through books and break down barriers by putting some of the rich and diverse stories all around us in the people's hands. This includes an emphasis on the authors and stories that are different from our own, often unheard, and sometimes even banned."
The current curated list for 2022 has six options: "Born on the Water" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (illustrator); "Melissa" by Alex Gino; "Look Both Ways" by Jason Reynolds; "Messy Roots" by Laura Gao; "We Had a Little Real Estate Problem" by Kliph Nesteroff; and "The House on the Cerulean Sea" by TJ KLune. There's something on each list for all ages.
"The idea of removing access to books is a slippery slope and we are all about access to books, especially as a bookstore," said Leber-Gottberg. "We know that books and reading make us more empathetic and helps us understand other people's lives. If we take away that access then we are negating the stories that those people told, and that is not OK with us at Rediscovered Books."
The next list has already been curated and will be out next spring, Leber- Gottberg said, "We've been thrilled with the response to this project and the real joy is putting books in people's hands, because that's what's important."