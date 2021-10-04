Pixie Merrick loves animals, dogs to be specific, and she's been fostering and rescuing them for a number of years. Enter Rollo: a pit bull that was headed to the shelter before Merrick found him. Her previous pit named Punky had just passed and finding Rollo was a perfect match from the beginning.
"When I got there to pick him up, I cried … he was a spitting image of my departed Punky, down to the spots on his belly. I could tell that the woman surrendering him to me loved him very, very much and giving him away was excruciating and she needed reassurance that he was going to be okay," said Merrick. "So, I took out my phone and showed her pictures of Punky. I shared stories of my life with her and my experience of being a responsible owner of a pit bull. I promised her that he was going to be safe with me and loved on every single day of his life. And, to the best of my abilities, I’ve kept that promise. … But now I need some help with the cost of getting his knees fixed."
Rollo tore two of his anterior cruciate ligaments — ACLs — and the cost of the surgery is more than Merrick can handle. She fosters dogs until they can find a forever home and now she needs a little help for her forever dog. She started a GoFundMe to cover the cost — but then someone with a little bit of notoriety saw Rollo's predicament and offered to help. Doug Martsch of Built to Spill is doing a solo acoustic benefit concert for Rollo on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. It's an outside show at the Fort Builder, tickets are $25 advance / $30 door and it's all-ages. Picnic dinners are welcome and only 50 tickets are available. Attendees must be vaxxed and masked. People can get more information, buy tickets or donate on the Facebook page.
"Pixie has dedicated so much of her life to rescuing and taking care of animals," said Martsch. "I can’t imagine how much work and sacrifice it's been and how emotionally draining. I’m just happy that I have this opportunity to maybe help her in a small way."
Merrick hopes that after the surgery she can continue training Rolllo to be a service dog. She said he loves people and she wants to spread that around. His injuries have been really painful and she hopes that after his recovery he'll bounce right back.
"Rollo is a very social and people loving dog, his main objective in life is to wiggle, dance and kiss on humans," said Merrick. " Our goal last year was to have him be a service animal and visit various hospitals and nursing homes. Unfortunately, the pandemic and his knees happened at the same time and we will have to put that on hold. But that is still our plan once he has recovered from surgery. Having an important job like this will bring him a lot of joy and hopefully brighten someone’s day as well. We are optimistic that providing a service will advocate his breed, showing people that they are not these scary aggressive dogs."
Besides advocating for Rollo, Merrick also hopes people can help various animal shelters around town. Many are having a difficult time financially due to the pandemic and the influx of animals they're receiving.