Anyone who’s ever slept outside knows that no matter how warm it is when you go to sleep, it’s cold when you wake up. Being without permanent shelter or basic necessities is hard, and people can find themselves down on their luck for a variety of personal and systemic reasons.
Boise has many charitable nonprofits that aim to help people in these situations but many people fall through the cracks for a variety or reasons. Sometimes people just need a little help and a local group called Boise Mutual Aid Collective is helping as many of those people as they can.
“We’re taught to compete for resources, but intrinsically as humans we like to take care of and support each other,” co-founder Eve Bounty said. “People are constantly in cycles of need and excess, and we act as a bridge. Helping each other is a really tangible step towards our collective liberation.”
The collective started as a one-time distribution at the onset of COVID, but Bounty and her fellow co-founder, Ember, said the need is greater than just a one-off. Boise Mutual Aid Collective now does weekly distributions.
The group has lists of needed goods that are updated weekly. Anyone who needs help or wants to donate can contact them through the Instagram page @boisemutualaid.
At the onset of the pandemic, Bounty and Ember were told by a friend that people experiencing houselessness in Boise were having a hard time. They said people told them that businesses were even less apt to let people use facilities, and many were scared of catching COVID in the shelters.
Bounty said there was a big need for sleeping bags and survival gear. It started with the two asking their friend group for donations, but it grew quickly, and Bounty said she started waking up to supplies in her yard. The collective started asking for monetary donations to help with supplies and it added food and meals to the distribution, or what Bounty and Ember call the “distro.”
It’s about community getting together to help community. Everything on the list is requested and given to that person during distro. Bounty and Ember said the national culture typically teaches people to prioritize profits over people, but they are putting people over profit. Many of the people now involved are also essential workers living paycheck to paycheck.
“We’re doing this because we see the failure of capitalism,” said Ember. “Everyone deserves the right to shelter, food and clothes. We’re not professionals, just concerned neighbors that saw a need. We encourage everyone in Boise to organize together directly instead of waiting for a politician to do it.”
Ember said although police are no longer allowed to ticket people for sleeping outside when the shelters are full, the problem is that many people can’t function in a shelter environment for a variety of different reasons.
“We’re not interested in deciding who gets aid,” Ember said. “Everyone is worthy of help.”
Further, Ember said there’s a difference between mutual aid and charity. They view charity as more of a Band-Aid over systemic wounds.
“Mutual aid is when a community is empowered to meet their own material needs by caring, while also organizing against the system that created the need in the first place,” said Ember. “We can help people and change things without politicians, corporate donors or gatekeeping by withholding aid with requirements.”
At the last distro the collective was able to put 27 people into motel rooms for four nights during the snowstorms to get out of the cold. People experience houselessness in different ways; some are in shelters, some are in cars and some are sleeping on the street.
The Collective will help anyone who needs it, no questions asked. Bounty said America is a nation of excess resources, and there’s no reason they can’t be shared. For the collective, meeting people’s needs is the No. 1 priority; they want people to have options instead of feeling punished for their current situation.
“If our community decided to work together to end poverty, we could absolutely do it,” said Ember. “We just might have less billionaires.”