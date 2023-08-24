Support Local Journalism


Laurie Allen, wife of Perry Allen whose Boise Basement Gallery was a 10th and Main icon in the arts community for years, is fighting for her life. Laurie, “La” to her friends, is a victim of the Maui fire that rolled through Lahaina on Aug. 8. She is suffering from severe burns over 60% of her body. As of this writing, 115 are confirmed dead from the fire with more than 800 still missing.

Laurie Allen was swallowed up by flames that engulfed her car as she frantically tried to flee its path. She had gotten a phone call from Perry — “Evacuate!” — and tried to do just that. But heroically stopping to help some elderly neighbors — which stalled her escape by precious minutes — allowed the rapidly encroaching fire, smoke and embers to surround the car. Laurie opened her door and ran just as her passengers did the same. But they could not run to safety; they could not escape the fire.


