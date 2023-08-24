Laurie and Perry Allen got married on their island paradise on April 22, 2022. Laurie, a victim of the Aug. 8 fire that swept through Lahaina on Maui is currently fighting for her life with severe burns over more than half of her body.
Perry and Laurie Allen have been living in Maui for about 13 years. The Aug. 8 fire razed their home and left Laurie severely burned over 60% of her body. There is a GoFundMe set up for donations.
Basement Gallery was at 10th and Main in the basement of the Idanha.
Laurie Allen, wife of Perry Allen whose Boise Basement Gallery was a 10th and Main icon in the arts community for years, is fighting for her life. Laurie, “La” to her friends, is a victim of the Maui fire that rolled through Lahaina on Aug. 8. She is suffering from severe burns over 60% of her body. As of this writing, 115 are confirmed dead from the fire with more than 800 still missing.
Laurie Allen was swallowed up by flames that engulfed her car as she frantically tried to flee its path. She had gotten a phone call from Perry — “Evacuate!” — and tried to do just that. But heroically stopping to help some elderly neighbors — which stalled her escape by precious minutes — allowed the rapidly encroaching fire, smoke and embers to surround the car. Laurie opened her door and ran just as her passengers did the same. But they could not run to safety; they could not escape the fire.
From the GoFundMe page set up by Perry’s sister, Penny Allen-Hood:
“Laurie yelled for the others to run — she heard their doors open but did not see them again. She jumped into the flames and ran about 100 yards across a field of burning grass to the main road. A fireman and policeman were about to evacuate when they saw her. They put out the flames on her body and took her to the Civic Center, being used by Red Cross as the Emergency Shelter. That was when the voice message was sent to Perry’s phone that they thought they had his wife. An ambulance miraculously got her to the Maui Medical Center in Wailuku. She was life-flighted to the Burn Center in Oahu.”
Penny Allen-Hood set up the GoFundMe page immediately. In addition to defraying the hospital expenses that are already mounting, including intensive care, one surgery and multiple more on the horizon, burn pain care and treatments — Perry and Laurie no longer have a home to go home to. The $1.3 million property they were renting burned to the ground.
In addition to setting up the page, Penny Allen-Hood gives updates for people anxious to keep abreast of Laurie’s condition.
“Wednesday, August 16: Thank you for joining us on this dark journey. We have all been seeing similar photos as this one of Laurie and Perry’s devastated neighborhood. We pray for those whose loved ones are still unaccounted for on beautiful Maui.
“One of Laurie’s surgeons spoke at length with Perry about her condition. The first steps will be to help her tissues regenerate. She will be enduring multiple reconstructive operations over many months. Her first surgery went as well as expected. She continues to amaze with her strength. The medical staff finally devised a pain management concoction that allows Laurie some relief when awake so she can interact.”
And, more recently: “I will be keeping this post alive as long as necessary. We realize there will always be a crisis somewhere. We only ask that you keep them in your prayers and share their story with others who may wish to demonstrate they care with a donation for their expenses now, and we hope, to plant a seed for their future.”