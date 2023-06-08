One of my favorite things about summer in Boise is the Boise Farmers Market which is open every Saturday from April to October.
The Boise Farmers Market wonderfully exemplifies some of the best things that Boise has to offer including fresh produce, delicious food, beautiful scenery and kind people. Something unique, and especially great, about the Boise Farmers Market is that there is a constant effort to help ensure that the community is taken care of through programs such as the SNAP/EBT program and the Double Up Food Bucks project which provides additional funds to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for eligible participants.
Additionally, the Boise Farmers Market has a program, the Sprouts Kids Club, which is modeled after the national Power of Produce program. The Sprouts Kids Club was created to encourage children to learn about and become involved with their local food system. Children are also taught about the benefits of eating nutritious, locally-grown produce.
The program is completely free for all children ages 5 to 12 and all participants are provided with a reusable shopping bag and $2 in “Sprout tokens” to spend on fruit, vegetables or plants each week. A variety of different activities are also available for the kids including games and tastings.
Recently, Anser Charter School teamed up with the Boise Farmers Market to begin offering free books on the first Saturday of each month to Sprouts Kids Club members. Some of the books that will be available for free this summer include classics such as “The Secret Garden” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”
“The Anser crew enjoys supporting learners through the summer months and this partnership with the Boise Farmers Market combines practical life lessons with a passion for reading and gardening,” said Amanda Neill, the Community Engagement Coordinator at Anser Charter School.
The Sprouts Kids Club, along with the rest of the Boise Farmers Market, is located at 1500 Shoreline Drive and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. More information can be found online at theboisefarmersmarket.com.