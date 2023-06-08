Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


One of my favorite things about summer in Boise is the Boise Farmers Market which is open every Saturday from April to October.

The Boise Farmers Market wonderfully exemplifies some of the best things that Boise has to offer including fresh produce, delicious food, beautiful scenery and kind people. Something unique, and especially great, about the Boise Farmers Market is that there is a constant effort to help ensure that the community is taken care of through programs such as the SNAP/EBT program and the Double Up Food Bucks project which provides additional funds to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for eligible participants.


Recommended for you

Load comments