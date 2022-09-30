BOISE — In Idaho, a person's access to abortion has been banned in nearly all cases; the law prohibiting it went into effect on Aug. 25. There have also been arguments from Republican lawmakers that certain forms of birth control should be banned. On Friday, Sept. 23 the University of Idaho sent an email to its employees that if they provide information on contraceptions or abortions they could be fired, fined or imprisoned.
In response to these decisions, Idaho Abortion Rights Mutual Aid Collective is hosting a local Women's March rally event on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event, called"Flip The State," will take placeon the Idaho Capitol steps and begins at 10:30 a.m. So far, two people are slated to speak: Terri Pickens-Manweiller, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of Idaho; and Ilanna Rubel, Democratic minority leader for the House of Representatives. More speakers are waiting to be confirmed.
The rally is part of a nationwide effort to bring attention to the 30 day mark until midterm elections. On the Idaho event website page it states: "WE DEMAND ABORTION ACCESS!! WE DEMAND MORE CLINICS!! WE WILL VOTE OUT THE EXTREMISTS WHO WANT TO SEE US DEAD!!" It furthers that, "People all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom."
Idaho Abortion Rights Mutual Aid Collective has been a leader in the state for decrying abortion bans and promoting reproductive health care. The organization recently created a non-partisan voting guide that lists candidates who support women's rights and takes some of the guesswork out for those that care about these issues. People can look up their district and polling locations and get information on candidates.
For more information people can follow Idaho Abortion Rights Mutual Aid Collective on Instagram.