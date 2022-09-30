Support Local Journalism


BOISE — In Idaho, a person's access to abortion has been banned in nearly all cases; the law prohibiting it went into effect on Aug. 25. There have also been arguments from Republican lawmakers that certain forms of birth control should be banned. On Friday, Sept. 23 the University of Idaho sent an email to its employees that if they provide information on contraceptions or abortions they could be fired, fined or imprisoned. 

In response to these decisions, Idaho Abortion Rights Mutual Aid Collective is hosting a local Women's March rally event on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event, called "Flip The State," will take place on the Idaho Capitol steps and begins at 10:30 a.m. So far, two people are slated to speak: Terri Pickens-Manweiller, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of Idaho; and Ilanna Rubel, Democratic minority leader for the House of Representatives. More speakers are waiting to be confirmed. 

