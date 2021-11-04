Welp, it's that time of the year again when actual real daylight is at a premium.
Come Sunday it'll be time to set our clocks back, pulling the shade on our rush hour mornings. And soon, it'll be dark before clocking out time, too.
With the darkness can come the blues. Seasonal affective disorder is real. According to mayoclinic.org, "seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. If you're like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody."
The Mayo Clinic, like a number of other SAD experts, recommends treatment for those who experience the yearly depression. One of the easiest and least expensive is light therapy, bringing sunshine back in to brighten our days.
One of the highest rated SAD lamps is the Carex Daylight Plus light therapy lamp.
You can get it on amazon.com for $114.95. It comes with a glare-free screen and a flexible angle stand.
If you are one who is affected by the impending darkness coming our way, "don't brush off that yearly feeling as simply a case of the 'winter blue'" or a seasonal funk that you have to tough out on your own," says the Mayo Clinic.
Bring in some (artificial) sunshine to light up your world — at least until the real stuff comes back.