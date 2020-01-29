When Brad Bigford went to the 2019 premiere of the vaccine-skeptical documentary Vaxxed 2, he got more than he bargained for. It was one of 50 screenings in the country, so Bigford and some of his friends, all medical professionals, went to offer pamphlets with information countering the film’s message. He and his party were met with insults. Some attendees threatened his business.
“We were there to promote vaccines,” he said.
Bigford has spent years trying to disspel myths around vaccines. For the most part, people are amenable to vaccinating themselves and their children, while a few have questions. Recently, however, the tone of some people’s objections to vaccines has gotten harsher.
Bigford has worked as a nurse and a nurse practitioner. He works for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in the county jail and owns his own family practice medical group, Table Rock Medicine. He said his foray into promoting vaccines began when he first became a nurse practitioner. It was around the time that pertussis, or whooping cough, was circulating. However, parents refused to vaccinate their children for it. Children are especially susceptible to such illnesses.
His tiff with the people attending the premiere of Vaxxed 2 wasn’t his first run-in with those skeptical of, or resolutely opposed to, vaccines. He said he once hosted a flu shot clinic at Fred’s Barbershop in Meridian. What followed was a spate of online harassment and calls for a boycott of Fred’s Barbershop.
“You find out it’s the same group of people you’re interacting with on a daily basis,” Bigford said. “I’ve had complaints about me from people I’ve never seen as patients before.”
Locally, much of the online discussion of vaccines happens on the Facebook page of Health Freedom Idaho, which often posts articles critical of the vaccines and those administering them. Health Freedom Idaho did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
The conversation has only gotten more aggressive and terse, Bigford said. He routinely receives threats of violence via social media, and a poster claiming Bigford had made a joke about a dead child, attributing it to Bigford and his business. He has since contacted a lawyer to consider legal options.
“It’s like an echo chamber. They’re touting all these lies and misinformation among each other and then it spills over into the community,” he said. “The biggest thing is people just don’t see the diseases anymore, so they don’t see the need to vaccinate against it.”
Vaccine injury is rare, and often exaggerated by critics, but the consequences of going un-inoculated can be life-threatening. One in 5 unvaccinated people who contract measles are hospitalized, and 1 in 20 will contract pneumonia. One in 1,000 will develop encephalitis, and 1 in 1,000 will die, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
While the debate over vaccines has become heated between the two sides, the law in Idaho is unlikely to change. In the second week of the legislative session, the House Health and Welfare committee voted to re-up the vaccine requirements for schools. Rep. Laurie Lickley, a Republican from Jerome, wrote an editorial about why she chose to renew the schools’ vaccine requirements.
“Vaccinations save lives, protect our children and are one of our greatest public health achievements. Vaccines protect against diseases that can kill and maim,” she wrote. “One of the biggest risks to not vaccinating is spreading those diseases to people and children whose immune systems are compromised.”
However, vaccinations are not, in any meaningful way, mandatory for schools. Any parent who provides written notice that they do not wish to vaccinate their children is not required to, or provide an explanation.
Lickley said that after she published her editorial, she got a rash of comments via social media, as well as some emails about her position on vaccines.
“I certainly didn’t expect the antagonism, for lack of a better word,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to be as heated and controversial as it is.”
While some have taken to toxic behavior, not all vaccine critics condone the heated rhetoric and threats. Sara Walton Brady, who founded the Facebook page Idahoans for Vaccine Freedom, said she doesn’t agree with Bigford’s tactics, nor does she agree with threats of violence against him or “doxxing,” a form of online harassment that often involves sharing people’s personal addresses. She doesn’t condone with recent vandalism that has happened, either.
Brady said she considers herself a “pro-vaccine safety advocate,” and rejects the title “anti-vaxxer,” which she views as a pejorative term. Brady said her focus is largely on policy, not necessarily statistics.
“I would never want to stop you to vaccinate if you have children,” she said.
Part of Brady’s position is she believes numbers often dehumanize the people they describe. While on paper vaccine injuries are exceedingly rare, Brady said that the subjects of those are still affected.
“Most people, if you didn’t know, were pro vaccine until something happened to their child,” she said.
She doesn’t believe vaccines should be mandatory, and added that schools should be more upfront about parents’ options.
“Currently our policy does not require schools to inform parents of their exemption right,” Brady said. “If that exemption is not mentioned to a parent, it might as well be mandatory. … Otherwise they’re not being completely honest or transparent with the law.”
Brady wants to foster a more civil discussion between both sides. Violent threats or vandalism have no place in the conversation, she said.
“That is unacceptable,” she said. “I don’t personally know anyone that I think would do that.”