Editor’s Introduction
What follows is the first of a two-part story, and one of the most challenging things you’re likely to read in a newspaper. In late 2019, its author John Barrie approached me with a story pitch: During a bout of homelessness, he had slept in the same room—the same bed, in fact—as convicted killer Erick Virgil Hall, who had raped and murdered Lynn Henneman on the Greenbelt in 2000. Upon learning about this connection, Barrie began researching Hall’s case and digging up everything he could find about Henneman’s death.
The details of Henneman’s death are mortifying, and Barrie takes readers to the Greenbelt and courtroom for them, but he also brings readers the voices of others associated with the crime, enlivening his subjects and conjuring a compelling scene from the Boise of 20 years ago. He’s most interested in piecing together the events and personalities involved. Homelessness, mental illness and crime are just a few of the challenges this community faced then and continues to face today, and Barrie has examined them with an eye toward truth and humanity. The product of his labor is something that I hope will give readers cause to reflect.
1.
“Do you remember the house on 13th Street?” This is how I introduce myself to Erick Virgil Hall, Idaho death row inmate #33835. He doesn’t know me, but I know him. I’ve thought of him often in the years since he was arrested for the murder and rape of two women, Boise resident Cheryl Hanlon and New York flight attendent Lynn Henneman. Henneman’s murder, which happened just three months after I’d moved to Boise, stunned the community and made national news. It is also the killing that Erick denies.
“I do remember that house,” he replies in his letter back to me. His handwriting is small and neat. “It wasn’t too far from Albertsons. It was a kindness done for me, as was done for you by a man who loved people.” The man he is talking about is Grant Bernhardt, an elderly gay man who once lived in a two-story house at the corner of 13th and State streets, next door to the vacuum repair shop. Grant had many flaws, but he would always help a person in need. He’d turned his apartment into an impromptu halfway house, and there was always a homeless person crashed out on the couch, or living in the basement. He’d help anyone, as long as they were willing to walk to the Chevron on 15th to pick up his cigarettes and Mickey’s Ice malt liquor each morning when it opened.
I was that person in the basement in 2003, when police finally arrested Erick after two years of dead ends. “He used to stay here,” Grant told me while we watched the news. He wasn’t a long-term guest. He’d only spent a couple of nights, tagging along with someone else, but he’d slept on the same stained basement mattress as me.
I got away from living on the streets, got married, went back to school. He was sentenced to death, twice, and Boise moved on from the terror of that summer and forgot. But it stuck with me, this loose connection between us, this overlapping of fates. If things had been slightly different, could he be the one on the outside, thinking about me? It was an illogical thought, but I couldn’t shake it and, in 2019, I decided to write him a letter.
2.
The alarm came too early. It was 3 a.m., and Lynn Henneman got dressed quietly, trying not to disturb her husband. Husband, that was new. She and Walter Us had dated for six years; had in fact purchased this house together not long after they’d started dating, but the decision to finally get married had been a recent one. They hadn’t even gone on their honeymoon yet, but it was okay—she had one last trip to make, and then they’d set off to Bali.
She loaded her suitcase in the car and began the nearly two-hour drive to La Guardia. Why was she up at this God-forsaken hour? Her mom later told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that she’d thought about using her sick time to get out of it, but the same reliability that had allowed her to accrue so much time stopped her from ducking out of her responsibility. The same could not be said for the flight attendant whose shift she was covering. Lynn knew the trip came at a bad time, right before she and Walter were set to leave the country, but she had a hard time saying no when someone needed her help.
Lynn parked in the garage and made her way to the plane. She hadn’t met the pilot before—Ron Zook—or the other attendants she was working with on this flight, but they were a professional crew and the flight got off without a hitch. The passengers were the type that could have been rowdy, a college football team going home after a win, but it was dawn and they’d already flown down from Michigan. Seven hours later, they touched down in Boise.
Erick won’t talk about it. When I ask him about Sept. 24, 2000, in an email, he writes, “To be honest with you I don’t remember that day the way they said it went down,” and he doesn’t elaborate, other than to say that, “I was offended that every one seen me as someone undesirable [sic].” He tells me he resents the media portrayal of him as a transient. While he’d been homeless at one point, he had a place in 2000, and claims to have been working odd jobs for Barrett Business Services. He thinks they portrayed him as homeless because they wanted, “to make me into some monster, some vile evil creature.”
“That’s not the case,” he tells me. “I had and still have several women, normal women, who know and love me. I was involved with several of them sexually, that’s what I do for fun, I date women, some were married, some had children, a few were the church types. Me, I don’t believe in a god that allows us to be so narrow minded. I love women, and I can tell you that there are many who love me back, and wish I had settled down with them. I’m not tooting my own horn, not flexible enough.” This is followed by a smiley-face emoji. I do not ask if any of these women are the ex-girlfriends who testified at his trial, claiming that he would fly into a rage and choke them when angry, but I do ask for more information about the women who he claims still love him. He says that he doesn’t actually get letters or visits from them, but that he’s happier that way, because if they did come it would make him feel like he was in “one of those convalescent homes where older people are left to the will of those nasty people that abuse them, they can’t go home either, sad.”
4.
It was a crisp fall afternoon in Boise, though not that much colder than the morning Lynn had left behind in New York. She’d made this trip before, several times, and she liked the small western town. It reminded her of going to college in Montana, and of the time spent living there during her first marriage. Still, something didn’t sit quite right this time around. She was unaware of the girls who had died there over the past two years: 22-year-old Kay Lynn Jackson, raped and stabbed on her way to church not far from the hotel where Lynn would be staying, or Cassandra Yeager, found the summer before at Lucky Peak Reservoir, killed by a single bullet, or Samantha Maher, a Boise State University student who also met her end on the scenic bike path that ran the length of the Boise River—unsettling crimes for a town that rarely had murders to report, let alone the kind where the killer remained unknown. Even if she had known, it wouldn’t have deterred her. She’d walked the streets in Los Angeles, Rome, and New York without incident, her husband would later tell the New York Post. Yet there was something that led her to call her mom the day before, expressing worry; to make the uncharacteristic suggestion that Walter accompany her. Probably it was just the honeymoon, waiting as it was on the other side of this detour.
5.
According to Henry Guntrum, Erick always had girlfriends. “He was a real lady’s man,” he tells me over the phone. Henry—JR to his friends—used to run with Erick on the streets in the early ‘90s, and the two friends even got arrested for burglary together. He says he was shocked when Erick was arrested for murder. He never saw him as violent. “He hated conflict,” he tells me. He also claimed to hate men who hurt women, and he and Henry once got in a fight with Henry’s stepdad over the way he was treating a woman, although, Henry says, “He kicked both of our asses.”
He blames what happened to his friend on drugs, coke and heroin, although when I say that Erick still denies murdering Lynn, he quickly pivots to taking his side. “It’s plausible,” he says when I tell him that, in one of our email exchanges Erick claimed the police falsified DNA evidence. “If Erick really did it, I don’t think they would have found the body. He would have disappeared it.” I don’t mention that Erick left Cheryl Hanlon’s body in a child’s playfort off of Fifth and Alturas streets. Erick doesn’t deny his role in her death, merely intent—rough sex gone wrong, followed by panic—but he most assuredly did not “disappear” her.
I do mention the strangulation, though: how it tied together not only Lynn and Cheryl, but the 17-year-old girl Erick raped in 1991, back when the two men were hanging out regularly.
“Oh, he didn’t do that,” Henry says, although he admits his friend liked rough sex, and would tell him about it. But Henry thinks the girl’s claims were prompted more from shame and regret than a lack of consent. Even in the context of this conversation—talking about a convicted double murderer—Henry still saw Erick as a gentle soul, a peacekeeper. He couldn’t separate the Erick on death row from the romantic image of the life they’d had on the streets. They were Robin Hoods, breaking into vending machines to steal drinks and change. They’d redistribute their wealth at the park, then they’d play on the playground equipment. Sometimes they’d go snowboarding.
It was a rosier picture than the one Erick remembered. The first time I wrote to him, I told him that I’d been homeless too, and he replied, “So you were the unseen for a while? So you know how hard it is to stay on top of life and hold on to your humanity?”