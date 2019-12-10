Amanda Sills sat at her kitchen table sipping a cup of coffee while removing the zipper from a red children’s down jacket early on a Friday afternoon at her home on the Boise Bench. It’s how she spends many days of her week, repairing outdoor gear that otherwise might be thrown away.
“I recognized the need here in Boise,” Sills said. “We have such a great community here, such a great outdoorsman community.”
Sills started her business Outdoor Gear Medics some time around 2013, which repairs outdoor apparel at a fraction of the cost of replacing it. While some may be inclined to simply get rid of their damaged goods, Sills wants to breathe new life into those items. In doing so, she’s creating a more sustainable way to continue enjoying the outdoors. It’s not simply a way to keep your gear going at a fraction of the cost, either, it’s keeping needless waste out of the landfill. According to the EPA, 11.2 million pounds of textiles were discarded in 2017.
Still, consumerism tells people to get rid of the old and opt for the new, Sills said. The reality is people throw things away that they really don’t need to.
“Especially if they see something shiny and new. … I think a lot of it comes from the marketing that companies do,” she said. “They’re really good at making you feel like you need more than you have, and making you feel like what you have is not enough.”
Starting Outdoor Gear Medics wasn’t originally the plan for Sills. She moved to Boise in 2006 with her husband and began taking classes at Boise State University. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry, but wasn’t able to find a job that suited her in 2009, when the recession was hitting Boise. She had experience repairing outdoor gear, so she decided to return to what she knew.
“When I was in Seattle I ran the warranty and repairs department for a company called Mountain Safety Research,” she said. “So, I kind of had some experience in repair.”
The types of items she fixes varies by season. During the winter it’s mostly ski gear; come spring time she’s fixing backpacking and camping gear, and in the fall she fixes a lot of hunting gear.
The most common repairs that Sills completes are zippers, which run an average of about $60, she said. She has a $15 minimum, and she’s usually able to tell just by looking at something how much it will cost. There are cases in which something is beyond fixing, in which she’ll tell the customer exactly that.
That happened with one of her long-time customers and local snow guru Ron Abramovich. He has been going to Sills for years, but eventually an item he had brought back time and time again was beyond saving.
“It probably started off with ski pants, the Spyder pants, because they start getting older and start ripping, but they’re still good overall,” Abramovich said. “She finally broke down and told me, ‘Ron this is the last time I can fix these pants, you’ve got to get some new pants.’”
Abramovich is a telemark skier, a style of skiing that requires getting low to the ground, which tears up his snow pants more than traditional downhill skiing. Sooner rather than later, in his case, his gear wears out, but Sills is there to fix it.
“What I’ve learned is she’s able to make your favorite outdoor gear last longer than you’ll last,” he said.
Sills has garnered a number of long-time customers like Abramovich. With the gear, there’s a story to tell. The battle scars of use endear that particular piece of gear to some, while others want to fix family heirlooms. She always issues a disclaimer when something is going to cost more to fix than it would cost to repair; a lot of people don’t mind, she said.
“I get a lot of customers that bring things to me that were their grandfather’s or have a lot of sentimental value to it,” she said. “[I say], ‘You know, this is probably going to cost more than the value of what you’re repairing.’ And they say, ‘Just do whatever it takes, because it’s something that I really care about.’”
Right now Sills only has the ability to fix apparel, so no sort of footwear. In a back room she has a little workshop area with two industrial sewing machines, a massive rack of yarns and threads and a variety of rivets, which her husband, an engineer, installs on gear when necessary.
“Most of my customers understand that the value of something that’s higher-end is worth repairing,” she said.