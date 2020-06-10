Don’t expect a routine trip to the mall anytime soon: It may take more time than you think. Visits to the Pottery Barn are by appointment only, and mall security conducts temperature checks on customers at the Apple Store. In fact, most stores control their entrances. Employees count customers to make sure stores don’t exceed lowered occupancy limits. Standing in a line outside PacSun, Zanazia Ray said the mall has changed since reopening, and remarked that returning an item was taking longer than she expected.
“I respect it. I obviously think they have to do what’s best for their employees and the safety of their employees. So, I understand it,” Ray said. “You just have to think of it as, if you want the store open, you’re just gonna have to follow the rules. The store has to keep their workers in good health.”
As Idaho advances through the stages of reopening and commerce begins to ramp up, people may be tempted to think that the COVID-19 pandemic may be over, but folks of the Treasure Valley need look no further than a shopping trip to be reminded of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely crazy to see everyone in a face mask or keeping their distance and stuff,” Ray said. “It’s just obviously not normal.”
Ray said the worst part was standing in the hot building while the air conditioning didn’t seem to be working all that well.
Cleanliness and safety touch every part of the shopping experience. Some clothing stores allow customers to try on items: It’s allowed at American Eagle, but each stall is wiped down after every use and only every other stall is open. Many shops also wipe down credit card readers after transactions. Audrey Samuelson, who works at a department store in the mall, said those changes agree with her.
“It’s been really good just to implement more hygiene, to be honest,” Samuelson said, “because a lot of the time like when you go to a store, in general, they don’t wipe down everything once you’re done, and I feel like that’s a really good idea.”
Customers like Justin McKinley of Boise found that some stores don’t allow customers to touch certain merchandise, like phone screen protectors. Instead, sales associates would retrieve items for shoppers. McKinley said he didn’t mind the added inconvenience.
“It’s not that big a deal I guess, like, forcing me to wear a mask—I’d probably be a little bit more annoyed about that,” McKinley said
Many people in the mall can be seen wearing masks from store to store, even though not all stores require face masks for customers to enter. For those who forget, the mall advertised a cache of face masks near the main entrance and the mall office.
The scene at The Village in Meridian is drastically different than the one at Boise Towne Square. While the atmosphere is hushed compared to its pre-pandemic days, almost no one wears face masks. This could be, in part, due to its outdoor layout.
For Mary Witucki of Boise, a trip to The Village was her first non-grocery run in months. The need to make a return at Sephora got her out of the house. She was greeted at the front door by a sales associate stationed there to count how people walked in and let them know of new store policies, including the suspension of tester products.
“I think [it] makes a lot of sense because there’s a lot of cross contamination with things like that,” Witucki said. “It’s like a luxury, I guess, to be able to test things out, and I would rather people be safe than to be able to do something like that.”
There are still stores like Athleta that require masks, but in many shops, face masks are optional. Still, floor tape markings every six feet is prevalent and people are encouraged to social distance. Walking into Anthropologie, customers are greeted by a welcome station covered in signs about COVID-19 symptoms and social distancing practices. A bottle of especially pungent hand sanitizer sat at a nearby table.
It remains unclear how long some of these pandemic-related practices will remain in place; but overall, customers seemed to be happy just being able to leave their houses once again.
“It’s just kind of nice to be able to go to places that you used to go to and to have human interactions and just the simple things like that,” Witucki said. “It’s nice that those things are kind of up and running again… it was different, but it was good.”