Lindsay Hecox has been running since she was in grade school, and she had high hopes of continuing to run as a student at Boise State University, where she’s a freshman. But on March 30, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed HB 500 into law, dashing her ambitions.
“It just really depresses me,” Hecox said. “It’s just unbelievable that this happened. I couldn’t imagine having my whole college career [and] not have running on a team as a part of it.”
HB 500, also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, prevents transgender women like Hecox from participating in sports according to their gender identity at Idaho’s public schools. Criticized during the 2020 legislative session as an attack on LGBTQ people, it is now the subject of a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union and others, filed April 15. Hecox supported community efforts to defeat HB 500; now, she is one of the plaintiffs in a suit aiming to strike the law from the books.
The bill’s sponsors, Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) and Sen. Mary Souza (R-Coeur d’Alene), have defended it as protecting female student athletes against unfair competition. In an opinion piece penned by Ehardt, the former athlete and longtime collegiate basketball coach argued that athletics teach girls lessons about “teamwork, sacrifice, and achievement.” Pitting them against people whose birth sex may offer advantages on the sports pitch diminishes those lessons.
“It would be unfair,” she wrote, “and that’s why we separate sports into boys’ and girls’ categories. It’s not to exclude anyone; it’s to make sure there’s a place for everyone.”
Central to their reasoning are physiological differences between males and females. Males, the authors wrote in the bill’s text, benefit from “inherent differences” in the areas of strength and endurance compared to females, and trans women continue to enjoy those advantages during their sex transitions.
Some have called the bill’s research into question, notably including a Duke University professor of law whose work was cited. Writing alongside Nancy Hogshead-Makar of Champion Women, Prof. Doriane Lambelet Coleman denounced the bill as a “flat prohibition” against trans girls and women participating in public school sports in a letter to Little’s General Counselor Brian Wonderlich calling on Little to veto the bill.
Ehardt and Souza’s efforts were aided by the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped them craft the language of the bill. ADF has links to a Connecticut lawsuit aimed at privileging sex over gender in student athletics, as well as a bill similar to HB 500 that appeared in the Arizona legislature. With dozens of transphobic pieces of legislation appearing during 2020 legislative sessions around the country, multiple news outlets, including NBC News and The New York Times, have reported on a nationwide push to box in transgender people in the public sphere. Forbes pegged Little as the governor who had signed the most anti-trans legislation into law after affirming HB 500 and another bill, HB 509, that prohibits transgender people from changing the gender markers on their birth certificates.
In an email, ADF Senior Counselor Matt Sharp confirmed his organization’s participation.
“As a leading authority on constitutional law, Alliance Defending Freedom is frequently asked by legislators and legislative bodies to provide legal analysis and insight on pending issues and legislation,” he wrote. “We were honored to assist Idaho legislators in their effort to protect women’s athletic opportunities in the state.”
Critics objected as much to what the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act doesn’t allow as what it permits. Indeed, HB 500 lets anyone challenge the sex of female athletes. It doesn’t, however, offer clear rules for proving or disproving a claim, which could lead to invasive hormonal, genetic and physical tests and examinations to suss out someone’s sex at birth. Legal scholars say that puts undue financial and legal burdens on local school districts forced to apply the new rules.
That this may violate girls’ and women’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches features in the ACLU’s lawsuit, but according to University of Idaho law professor Shaakirrah Sanders, who also serves on ACLU-Idaho and ACLU’s national organization boards, that provision of the bill could breed a rat king of tort challenges, from defamation to violations of a person’s First Amendment right to gender expression.
Perhaps just as detrimental to the future of the law may be that lawmakers did not cite an instance in which a parent or student athlete had formally complained about unfair competition from a transgender girl, which may make establishing the necessity of the new law more difficult in court.
“One of the things you have to show is that you have to have a really good reason for passing this law, and it’s unclear if there was any evidence before the legislature of the impact of trans women on women’s sports,” she said. “If there’s no evidence this is a real problem, it may be hard to justify this law.”
Almost from the moment HB 500 emerged in committee, the ACLU vowed to file suit should it become law. It wouldn’t be the only warning legislators and other state leaders would have about the possible ramifications of its passage. No fewer than five former Idaho attorneys general urged the governor to veto it. In February, Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane issued an analysis at the request of Rep. Ilana Rubel (D-Boise), indicating that the bill could violate people’s 14th Amendment right to equal protection under the law, Title IX’s guarantee of equal opportunity in sports competition—though that could be subject to an upcoming Supreme Court ruling—and the Interstate Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution by forcing the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s policy regarding transgender athletes to conform to Idaho law, among other concerns.
The bill generated significant anger from people in the Boise area and beyond. Business groups and large Idaho employers spoke out against it, and on several occasions people rallied in or near the Idaho Statehouse. On March 3, Hecox and others met at the Anne Frank Memorial for a march to the Capitol steps, joined by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Chris Mosier, who in 2015 became the first openly transgender athlete to compete on the U.S. Olympic team. Standing in front of the replica of the Liberty Bell, attendees delivered speeches denouncing HB 500 and other transphobic bills that had been taken up by the legislature.
“This bill just takes power away from people who don’t have enough power in the world,” Sam, a 13-year-old transgeder boy from Meridian, told the crowd.
Twelve days passed between when HB 500 arrived at Little’s desk and when he signed it—and another 16 before the ACLU, Cooley LLP and Legal Voice filed against Little, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, the Idaho State Board of Education and other parties on behalf of Hecox and a Jane Doe. Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, a Boise-based litigation support coordinator for Legal Voice, followed HB 500 closely, attending legislative committee meetings, witnessing testimony and ensuring Little had an ample understanding of the opposition to the bill.
Now, she said, it will be the taxpayers of the State of Idaho who will bear the burden of defending a law she said flies in the face of their interests.
“It is unfortunate that taxpayers are going to have to do the lifting on this one,” she said.
The weather coming out of conservative spheres was equally glum. From the beginning, Rep. Ehardt described HB 500 as a defense of girls and women—an argument taken up by the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho, an imprint of Focus on the Family. In a statement issued by FPA-Idaho, Director of Advocacy Blaine Conzatti compared the ACLU’s suit to the lawsuit in Connecticut championed by the ADF, in which the interests of protecting the integrity of women’s sports took a back seat to those of a “far-left” consortium of interest groups.
“It is a sad and painfully ironic day when the long-time advocacy group for women’s rights rejects their long history in favor of advancing a polar opposite agenda—championing boys’ takeover of female athletic opportunities, most likely relegating girls to the sidelines and decreasing female participation in athletics,” he wrote. “Biological boys shouldn’t force their way into girls’ sports.”
For Ritchie Eppink, ACLU-Idaho’s legal director, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act stands on shaky legal ground. His suit attacks the validity of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on the grounds of the 4th and 14th amendments, as well as Title IX, and calls for the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho to strike down the law—notably, on grounds Brian Kane identified in his memo to Ilana Rubel.
In the court filing, Eppink argues HB 500 violates the plaintiffs’ rights to equal protection under the law and their rights to due process, and subjects them to illegal search and seizure, as well as discrimination on the basis of sex, since the bill singles out trans girls and women, and does not mention other groups. Speaking with Boise Weekly, he said it doesn’t track morally or legally, describing it as “motivated by hate” and a case of negligence on the part of Idaho lawmakers.
“The legislature, for whatever reason, they have continued over the years to show profound disrespect for the Constitution they’re supposed to be protecting. This bill, like the birth certificate bill they also passed this year [HB 509, also signed by Little on March 30], is taking taxpayers’ money to defend hateful legislation and give it ultimately to the ACLU and LAMBDA Legal [which filed a motion attacking HB 509 on April 16], who have to devote their time and resources to protect the people and the Constitution, which the legislature should be doing itself,” he said.
Hecox held out hope that Brad Little wouldn’t sign HB 500 into law, “but it seemed unlikely, now that I look back,” she said. She learned he signed it through a message from another transgender person, and the news didn’t make her feel angry so much as empty and distinterested.
Since becoming part of the lawsuit, however, she said she has regained her strength, and wants to throw herself wholeheartedly into the effort of defeating the law in court.
“I’m very happy to be doing this because I think it was perfect for me,” she said. “I know I have a strong voice.”