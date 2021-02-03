Boise can feel some love this year after Flying M’s Valentine For Aids event is back on.
“After 28 years and in the middle of a pandemic, it’s amazing that this thing can pivot, change and still be around” Flying M owner Kent Collins said. “And hopefully be successful.”
Earlier this year, Collins lamented the fact that the auction would be canceled due to COVID-19 — but much to his surprise, Art Source Gallery on Main Street contacted him about using its space. Now, Valentines for Aids is back on, but instead of an auction the artists are pricing their own pieces, and Art Source Gallery is showing them in the space usually reserved for featured artists. The exhibit is titled “Love You From Over Here.”
The art went up on Monday and will show all month long so people can go in and purchase a piece for charity. People can also visit flyingmcoffee.com/v4a to donate directly to the cause without buying a piece of art.
For those who’ve participated in the past, the auction was fun part of it and many people got some really cool art at a pretty great price. However, the last day of the auction always inevitably sent a rush of action to Flying M’s downtown Boise coffeehouse as bidders made a mad dash to secure their bid — which is exciting but not too safe in the time of COVID. This year that won’t be happening; instead, people will be able to buy the piece right away, ensuring they get what they want.
Flying M has put on the event for 28 years. The charity benefits the Safety Net for Aids Program of Boise, or SNAP. The program helps people who are positive with HIV with medical insurance premiums, housing, utilities, auto repair and other miscellaneous costs and debts.
“I just really want to give props to Art Source, because after doing it for so long, to have to cancel was heartbreaking,” Collins said. “This is SNAP’s only fundraiser for the whole year, so it was so sad that we weren’t going to be able to have it.”
Last year the auction raised $27,500 for the charity. Usually the event hosts a bevy of artists, and the M throws a huge party afterward to thank those involved. This year things are a little more subdued; there won’t be a party and there are fewer artists involved, but there’s still going to be a huge selection of art. Collins invited 54 local artists, and some of them are members of Art Source.
The gallery is a local co-op that’s been around for 27 years and is collectively managed by its 42 members. Many of the artists have participated in the previous Valentines for Aids auction. So many Art Source members have supported Flying M’s auction in the past, so it was great to be able to offer the space this year, Art Source Gallery owner Genie Sue Weppner said.
“The pandemic hasn’t been great for art galleries,” Weppner said. “We’re hoping to get back to doing First Thursdays in the summer, but because we had no featured artist in the reserved space we decided to reach out. It was a late contact, but we’re gonna pull it off.”
Weppner said the space that’s reserved for featured artists is fairly large and should accommodate a ton of art. As people purchase the pieces, new ones will be put up. All month long people are encouraged to come to the gallery and see what’s up.
Although there won’t be as many artists, many of the ones participating are old favorites, including Kerry Moosman, who does pottery, and painter Jerri Lisk, who said she’s lost count of how many years she’s participated.
“It’s just such a cool thing and a great community effort for a great cause,” Lisk said. “I can’t think of a better thing to do with art.”
Lisk’s current work revolves around faces. She said the series that the piece was selected from is called “Face the Land,” and the piece is titled “Grow Your Ideas.” The work is a reflection of our time and was created to redirect thoughts to where people live, personal awareness and togetherness — things that the world could maybe use a little more of right now.
Content Box: What: Flying M’s Valentines for Aids Event, When: The whole month of February, Where: Art Source Gallery 1015 W Main St, Boise, Website: flyingmcoffee.com