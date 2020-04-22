Ryan and Nicole work on shift together at a local gas station. For the most part they follow the same sanitization procedures and company guidelines, but Nicole wears a cloth face mask and Ryan chooses not to. Both said they’ve been criticized for their decisions regarding face masks.
“It’s mostly for others protection, said Ryan. “If I know that other people are taking precautions and we are distancing, I don’t think I need to take extra steps.”
“I have a roommate who has a weakened immune system and I don’t want to take it home,” said Nicole. “My chances are good that I’ll be fine; but it’s not about me, it’s about the people around me.”
General consensus by medical professionals is that masks may help protect others from contracting COVID-19. However, there are many factors that play into why people wear or don’t wear masks. Socio-economic issues, access to information and the politicization of the pandemic may all come into play.
“I think the public got really conflicting information from the get go,” said Sociologist Brian Wolf from the University of Idaho. “At first they say you don’t need them and now we’re advised to and it makes people skeptical.”
According to The World Health Organization, there is not enough information to make a recommendation about cloth face masks, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that people can use cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Further, leading epidemiologist and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said people should wear face masks to slow the spread. With ambiguities like that around public health standards people may have difficulty getting on the same page.
In time, wearing masks in public places could become the new norm, as it already is in some countries. It hasn’t yet and many people have opted out of wearing a mask in public places. Wolf said there are many reasons why people may hesitate to wear them: “We put seat-belts in cars for 20 years before people consistently used them.” People may also feel suspicious when someone’s face is covered because people communicate so much through facial expressions. He said racism could also factor into the equation.
“There’s an element of white privilege that comes with wearing a mask in public,” said Wolf. “People of color may be leery of repercussions. I don’t have to second guess wearing a mask, and in this society, black men have to.”
Economic factors could also be part of the issue. According to a Time analysis comparing data on COVID-19 released by New York City with income data from the IRS, lower-income neighborhoods have more reported cases than more affluent areas. The information shows that the lowest income areas represent 36% of all cases and the wealthiest areas account for less than 10% of infections.
“One of the problems is, we’ve suddenly discovered that retail, food, delivery, etc., are essential services, and the people that work these jobs are largely minorities and the poor, and not only are they not getting the equipment they need, many might not be able to afford it,” said Boise State Sociology Professor Martin Orr.
The way that people access information may also be of consequence. Seth Ashley, professor of communication and media at Boise State, studies media literacy, the ways in which people access media, evaluate, and create or manipulate media. Ashley said having a somewhat partisan news environment can also contribute to why people aren’t wearing masks.
Filter bubbles, situations where people only encounter one type of information, are partly to blame for social polarization, but new studies actually point to prolonged viewing of cable news as affecting people’s ability to process information. In the beginning, Ashley said the prevailing theory was that the internet was mostly to blame. New research points to watching three or more hours of cable TV news as being the culprit.
“There’s already low levels of trust in a variety of institutions,” said Ashley. “In America especially we have a sense of rugged individualism that says we can do what we want and it just reflects a misunderstanding of the whole situation.”
This idea was also touched on by Orr, who said in the 1990s the notion of “junk science” led to many people beginning to distrust intellectualism and expertise. The result can be a willful ignorance of science, especially when the subject is fraught with political debate—and the debate over masks has surely been a contentious issue among policymakers.
“It’s been politicized. The signal [from the President] is that wearing a mask is politically incorrect. It’s a typical blue-versus-red response: Red states have been reluctant to act, given the lack of mandates,” said Orr. “There’s going to have to be unified leadership and support for that to change.”
However, neither Ryan nor Nicole said that their political positions came into play when they made their decisions about face masks, though both said they have seen those responses from customers.
“It’s hard going through this. Everyone’s having a hard time but we’re all in this together, so it would be great if people could try to be cool,” said Nicole.
“People need to be nice and at least try to be more understanding,” said Ryan. “People say health care workers didn’t sign up for this but we definitely didn’t. What I do see is the big social divide between the corporate world and the frontline workers.”