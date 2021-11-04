Editor’s note: The following is an insider’s peek into one of Ketchum’s little-known-about raucous and debauched ski crews.
It was a cold night when men and women from all walks of life and cliques of Ketchum descended on a Russian-themed house party in their best interpretation of the theme: fur coats, babushkas, tracksuits with wife beaters and gold chains. Cries of “nostrovia!” were yelled as shuttles transported people back and forth to the party. The house burst at the seams as more and more people arrived and passed around shots of Revolution Vodka — the party’s sponsor — and the live five-piece band played fun covers in the background.
Despite the sponsorship, the shuttles, and the amount of planning that went into this event, it was little more than a local’s 27th birthday party. But that local happens to be in the notoriously fun ski crew (or more like everything crew) Like a Doll’s Eyes. In addition to putting on events like this Russian birthday party, LADE is known for its other wild shenanigans like naked ski runs, backyard gelande quaffing tournaments, nighttime viewings of ‘80s ski porn, and indoor broomball at the local ice-skating rink.
The name “Like a Doll’s Eyes” (often shortened to “LADE” by those in the know) comes from a line in the movie “Jaws:” “Sometimes that shark, he looks right into ya. Right into your eyes. Y’know the thing about a shark, he’s got … lifeless eyes; black eyes, like a doll’s eyes.” The phrase started to get tossed around within the group when someone at the bars had reached the point of having black, lifeless eyes like a doll. One member claims to have given the group its name, though this claim has yet to get him laid. Since its inception five years ago, this crew has evolved from other, smaller crews to form a pangea of representatives of the Sun Valley lifestyle. There are those who grew up here; those who moved to be ski bums; writers, lawyers, bankers, real estate agents, a Ph.D. candidate, a city council member — and ages ranging from early 20s to late 30s. Of course, there are also pretty girls added to the group for a week because someone is, or is trying to, bang them. At LADE’s core is the group text of 32 members (the limit on a group text, thus putting a cap on who gets a coveted spot).
“LADE is great because it’s a lot of people I don’t actually see or talk to all the time, but it’s a quick place you can reach out to get a crew rallied or people together for a good cause that you can rely on,” said S.M., one of the group’s original members.
Another early LADE member, A.D., added, “I think it’s a lot of fun but it’s also a really healthy group to be a part of because people support each other, whether it’s helping someone move or helping someone find housing. It makes it even more fun to party with the group because it’s more than that.”
While the members are the true heart of LADE, it’s the enthusiasm for living the stoke life every day and the events that help fire that stoke that make it truly noteworthy.
Each winter, LADE plays a delightfully-close-to-the-original version of Game of Gnar on the mountain, a game played in the ski video of the same name that gives teams points based on doing acts that range from mild (ski backwards down a run) to moderate (call your mom while skiing a hard line) to the bold (tell a pro that you’re better than them).
This last task is made easy with the plethora of pros in Sun Valley like Colin Collins, Banks Gilberti, or Lexi DuPont and the satisfaction of seeing their confused faces after throwing shade for no reason is part of what makes the game so delightful. Sometimes original GNAR movie participant and local Spencer Cordovano even makes an appearance. The first year that LADE played the game, the group of roughly 30 who participated made the cover of the local paper The Weekly Sun.
While Game of Gnar is certainly a winter treat, LADE maintains their status as an epic ski crew by partying on the mountain each and every day, giving new meaning to “first chair, last call.” Powder day lift line–waiting begins at 7:30 a.m. complete with chairs, blankets, and a grill for making breakfast. Most days end with what’s locally (and I’m guessing on most ski mountains) referred to as “3:30 club” in which everyone drinks beer at the top of the mountain at 3:30 until the ski patrol comes around and orders everyone off the mountain. The 3:30 club run down the mountain will often include many stops for more alcohol (and maybe a toke), the passing around of volleyballs and Frisbees if it’s spring, and an attempt to take the longest route down as possible to achieve the status of “last skier on the mountain.”
“I can’t put my finger on what makes it special or unique, but I know it is,” says OG LADE member M.F. “The mountain community is magical sometimes.”
Throughout the year there are a variety of events — some planned, some impromptu — ranging from birthday scavenger hunts through town, renting out the local indoor skating rink for some epic broomball, or just getting together to dine with the finest for “mussels a go-go,” an all-you-can-eat mussel extravaganza at French eatery Michel’s Christiania. But Out Cold Weekend is a yearly tradition that many would call LADE’s best as it ushers in the beginning of the ski season. Held over a weekend in November, Out Cold weekend includes ski movie viewings (including, obviously, “Out Cold”), night sledding, and the epic, all-day gelande quaffing tournament. With names like For Whom the Beer Tolls, teams of four are assembled in their ‘80s ski best for a daylong tourney in a LADE member’s backyard. Everyone’s a winner at this event with most so drunk there’s no choice but to either go home and crash or continue to the bars to ensure the buzz is maintained.
LADE also throws the best parties, hands down, owing mostly to the fact that the crew is willing to put in the work to make the parties happen, something that’s become a rarity in the millennial generation. Often these events take place at LADE’s unofficial clubhouse and hole-in-the-wall Grumpy’s. This notorious Ketchum beer-drinking spot is on the map to the extent that it’s often cited in profiles of Ketchum but remains simultaneously off the map in that it doesn’t have a phone. Seriously. It serves burgers and beer, usually in a schooner which is a full 32-ounces of beer that no visit to Ketchum is complete without. Events include weekly Friday night meet-ups complete with rousing drinking games and song requests on the jukebox, an annual Christmas party, and a spring Grumpy’s Prom where LADE members, their dates, and anyone who wants to come descend upon the small establishment in limos, campers, trucks and bikes in their ‘80s prom best and dance the night away.
When asked about his favorite memories, M.F. couldn’t pick just one, rather cherishing all of them. “They all involve a phenomenal crew of 5-100 people, sunshine/snow/both, laughs (tears from laughing so hard) and oodles and oodles of joy.”
There you have it, the insider guide to one of Sun Valley’s best ski crews — though as a member, I’m fairly biased. Keep your eyes peeled this winter for that guy or gal cooking up sausages on a hibachi grill in the lift line or someone yelling that they’re the best skier on the mountain: you may have just spotted Like a Doll’s Eyes.