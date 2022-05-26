Chance is a three-legged blue heeler who loves to play with other dogs and be near his mom, April (he might even have a touch of separation anxiety). His life in Boise is like that of any other dog: eating, playing, doing some obedience training (he can be a bit mischievous). But this type of life wasn’t always a guarantee for Chance, a stray who was found and immediately transported to Healing Hands emergency vet care in Twin Falls to have amputation surgery. With surgery paid for by Stella’s Shelter Fund and the guide of Friends Furever Animal Rescue, Chance was able to get a new lease on life.
Friends Furever is a nonprofit rescue founded in 2015 by Dave Wright, a full-time Welder from Jerome who cares about helping those dogs most in need. Working almost a second full-time job volunteering his time for Friends Furever, Wright even personally does animal control in the area since there is none in Jerome County — often putting him out at all times of day or night, rescuing strays. The rescue is entirely volunteer-run and foster-based, meaning there is no facility to shelter the 50 to 100 dogs from across Idaho and nearby states who they rescue and manage at any given time. Their core team is made up of six selfless dog lovers while numerous other volunteers and foster parents step up when dogs are in need.
Not only does Friends Furever rescue dogs and find them fosters and eventual adoptions, it helps new owners with all medical expenses like spaying, neutering, getting vaccines, microchipping, rehabilitation and more, all using funds that are 100% donation-based. This can be especially important in the case of a dog like Chance who needed a major surgery as well as rehabilitation afterward. Chance’s owner, April, found him on the Friends Furever Facebook page and met him while he was still at his foster, recovering from amputation surgery. “Something about this little guy told me to go meet him,” says April. By the time he came into April’s home, he was mostly healed, but Friends Furever helped her understand what kind of medical attention and rehabilitation he would still need.
Dogs are rescued by Friends Furever from all kinds of situations, from strays like Chance to owner surrenders, dogs left behind in hoarding situations, or animals from shelters who have received a death sentence.
For white husky/German shepherd mix Loki, the situation that necessitated adopting him out was simply being turned over in a litter of seven by their owner in Jerome at eight weeks old. After being fostered by a family in Eagle, owner Jonathan came across the puppies on the Friends Furever website, which he had been looking at for a while, trying to find the right fit. After his last dog, also a rescue, passed away after 13 years, he felt like it was the right time to adopt again. Unlike other rescues, Friends Furever gives potential owners the option of doing a trial “sleepover” period for a couple weeks; if you decide to go forward with it, they then charge you for the adoption. “I ended up adopting him; he’s a rambunctious little guy!” says Jonathan, a retired professional musician. By the time he was six months old, Loki was already 80 pounds and promises to be even larger once he reaches adulthood. The foster family had dubbed the dog “Loki,” which Jonathan found fitting when on Loki’s first day home, he pulled every shoe out of Jonathan’s closet. “The name fit — Loki is the god of mischief.”
All of this work wouldn’t be possible without the help of a large network of volunteers, fosters and benefactors. If you’re interested in fostering or transporting dogs, adopting or donating, visit Friends Furever’s website at friendsfureveranimalrescue.com or give them a follow on Facebook or Instagram. Their work wouldn’t be possible without the support of others.