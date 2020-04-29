At Boise State University, 2,785 students will not get the graduation ceremony they were expecting. Since Boise State first announced the postponement of the 2020 spring graduation ceremony future graduates, families and departments have scrambled at the last minute to create a virtual format and attract students and families to the first-of-its-kind celebration.
“This spring, we entered in this new territory together and we’ll close this spring semester by celebrating it in ways that reflect that newness,” said Boise State President Marlene Tromp in a video emailed to students addressing COVID-19 and the postponement of spring commencement.
Graduation ceremonies often mean more than being awarded for their academic accomplishments. For Boise State Senior Maria Castillo, graduation was supposed to be a time to recognize a first-generation college graduate from her family.
She said she understands the decision to postpone the in-person ceremony, but she still feels let down.
“My parents are super disappointed. I think they might be a little bit more disappointed than me,” said Castillo, “For me, it’s more than just an achievement: It’s more of an achievement that my family has accomplished.”
The possibility of travel restrictions due to work, weather and school could hinder Castillo and her family’s ability to attend commencement in the winter.
Work, living arrangements and academics have all changed for Castillo since COVID-19 closed the campus and switched classes to an online format.
Castillo, pursuing a degree in psychology, had plans to travel and present research in Denver and Scotland. Now living back at home, Castillo has more responsibilities and finds it difficult to focus on homework.
“There’s a lot more to do because my parents are essential workers. I have to be home to take care of my siblings and help them finish schoolwork,” said Castillo, “That’s just become another responsibility that I have added to my plate since this whole pandemic started.”
Castillo will continue her education at Eastern Washington University, pursuing a master’s of science in counseling with an emphasis in clinical mental health.
Aisha Kayed, a Boise State senior and member of the International Student Association, responded to the news of a December commencement by writing a letter with fellow classmates to the university and President Tromp addressing their frustrations, asking for alternative options and a voice for student opinions.
“I was really angry about it because the university didn’t even send an email out until after they posted it on social media,” said Kayed.
Kayed expected the postponement, but was upset with the lack of communication from Boise State, and the university not collaborating with students. Within days after sending the letter, Kayed was asked to join a commencement planning committee.
According to Associate Vice President for Communications and Marketing Greg Hahn, an emergency commencement group comprising leaders from departments across campus was created when news broke about changing to a virtual experience.
“There are some things you can control and there’s some things you just can’t. Unfortunately this is one of those things we can’t quite control; we can’t say for sure that we’d be able to do something in August or July. And so, what we can do is take this day and bring everybody together again in a virtual but meaningful way,” said Hahn.
Although Kayed does not plan on viewing the virtual commencement ceremony planned for Saturday, May 9, she will return for the in-person ceremony scheduled for December.
Other virtual ceremonies include Rainbow Graduation, LatinX Graduation, Native Students Graduation, International Graduation Celebration and First Forward: A Celebration for First Generation Graduates.
The Center for Global Education’s virtual International Graduation Celebration ceremony for international students, departing exchange students, study abroad alumni and Peace Corps prep participants will be Wednesday, May 6.
Traditionally, students would be honored with a certificate and country sash. According to International Student Coordinator Keith Quatraro, the virtual ceremony will post certificates and honor students, but hopes to focus on student speakers and their stories.
“It’s a reason to celebrate. Even though it is much different than anything we’ve done and certainly than what the students have expected. We’re also very excited for the students, they’ve done great things,” said Quatraro.
Georgia Zacest, a Top Ten Scholar, Boise State Women’s Swimming and Diving athlete and graduating senior, said it’s strange to attend ceremonies virtually, but that everything at this time is also strange and she’s happy to adapt.
Zacest plans on attending law school to pursue a legal career focused on expanding social justice through public interest and human rights law.
“I think it’s great that they’re still putting the effort in to make sure people are recognized,” said Zacest, “It’s making the most of a tough situation.”
Zacest was excited for her family from New Zealand to finally all be together in Boise.
“The whole family was meant to come to graduation and it was going to be really special. I’m definitely a bit bummed about that but I don’t think you can be upset. I mean, I definitely was upset but how can we make this situation good?” said Zacest.
Coming from a high school that celebrated graduation with a ball rather than a graduation ceremony, she’s excited to experience wearing a cap and gown—something she has only seen in the movies.
“I was so excited about it. Fingers crossed for graduation in December,” said Zacest.
In the meantime, Castillo, Kayed, Zacest and many others are celebrating on their own with friends and family from home, anticipating the time when accomplishments can be honored in the same space together.