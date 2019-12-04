Ryan Forsythe did what he thought was impossible when he wrangled roughly 20 leading bartenders and managers on their day off to discuss the need for a better communication tool. To break the ice, Forsythe compared it to calling together the heads of the crime families in The Godfather. However, it sparked the birth of something new: The Syndicate.
“A couple of instances when I was working downtown, I’d see someone that would be too drunk come in or was just outlandish, I wouldn’t serve them, kicked them out, then [I would] watch them stumble into Matador or [whatever bar] was around,” Forsythe said.
Now in its seventh year, The Syndicate is a group chat with around 250 members, all service industry workers. The idea came from the countless calls he would make to other bars if a rowdy person or party was headed their way. After calling time and time again, he thought of a more efficient way to let the bar staff know if anything was coming. In a way, The Syndicate amounts to Boise’s “86 List,” or the list of people who are no longer allowed back into the bar.
“After about the third time of me when I wasn’t getting rocked, I would call Matador and was like, ‘Hey, this is the description, this is what the guy looks like,’ they’d be like ‘thank you,’ you know, and hang up. But other than that, half the other times it’s just, unfortunately, I had to pass on some bad juju to another bar,” he said.
Forsythe, who works the bar at Chandler’s, is what’s referred to in the service industry as a “lifer.” He has made his career cutting cocktails at bars and restaurants all over the City of Trees, and has no plans of leaving. He wanted to craft a better working relationship between the bars of downtown Boise. There wasn’t animosity between establishments, but there wasn’t cooperation, either, and there was no organized means of communication between industry workers. The solution to the problem was simple: A group chat that includes all of the bartenders, bouncers and bar backs around town.
The Syndicate has since become a tool that has become essential for Boise’s bars, though it’s not always easy to manage, Forsythe said. With hundreds of members, the general chatter can get too loud, potentially drowning out important messages.
“There has also been an instance where we were really busy and my phone was blowing up with The Syndicate, but I couldn’t look. Then all night we got a really unruly guest, we had a little scene... had to escort him out,” he said. “I look on The Syndicate and someone showed a picture of him on Eighth Street two hours ago.”
Forsythe doesn’t try to police every interaction, and he doesn’t want to. If bartenders want to drop in a funny customer story, or even a motivational “go make some money” post, that’s perfectly fine—he just doesn’t want the chat to get too casual.
“It’s not a library, it’s just when it gets out of hand,” he said.
He has banked a few amusing, recent stories from the group chat. A bartender at The Balcony filmed a man dancing on top of a cop car outside of the bar on Eighth Street. Shortly thereafter, she sent a video of the man being arrested. Ultimately, the chat’s efficacy comes down to user judgement, he said. All the members of the group have different standards as to what rises to the level of posting there.
“I think every bartender [knows] when someone goes over the line,” he said. “I haven’t seen too many things on The Syndicate where people haven’t used it the right way.”
In a way, the group chat allows the bartenders of Boise to be omnipresent across downtown, and even the Boise Police Department has taken notice, and has expressed interest in joining the list, hoping to warn bartenders of people who have active warrants or any other potential dangers. Forsythe said the members of the group have almost unanimously shut that idea down, insisting their informal system remain between them, though bars do work closely with Boise Police in other areas.
“People are always on their phones, they’re always looking,” Forsythe said. “We have all of this technology, why not use it?”
At times, he does have to play referee and remind the people in the group why they have the tool and using it appropriately is key to making sure it is effective. User discretion is key to making sure the group chat operates in an orderly fashion. To that end, every bar and every bartender has different standards for what deserves a post in The Syndicate. When the bar staff at Amsterdam shares something, it’s usually big, like counterfeit bills, Forsythe said, but those posts are few and far between.
Amsterdam, along with other watering holes owned by Boise nightlife guru Ted Challenger, have the most comprehensive 86 list in town. He isn’t a part of The Syndicate, but members of his staff are. Like many downtown bars, Challenger’s spots—Strangelove, Dirty Little Roddys and Amsterdam—keep their 86 lists in-house. He recently started using an app to track patrons who perpetuate violence or racism in his businesses, then they’re flagged by the app. The next time the person tries to scan their ID to get into one of his clubs, it notifies the bouncer that they’re not to be admitted. Despite having this technology for a few months, Challenger’s 86 list already hovers around 260 people.