This year Valentine’s Day is going to look a little different but even in a pandemic, love always finds a way. Whether people want to go out on the town, stay in and cuddle or treat themselves, there are some great options for celebrating the holiday in the Treasure Valley.
Romantic Dinner for Two
♥ Kin
Want a cozy night in but still have a gourmet meal? Kin restaurant provides at-home meals. Accepting orders now for their Valentine’s four-course meal that comes with wine or cocktail mixers. One meal is designed to feed one person, for $70 and includes tax and gratuity. The meal starts with either Eggplant chip, spinach artichoke dip, Oyster Bisque with various options, Coppa (Pork), and Dark Chocolate Beet Hazelnut to finish off. Veggie options are available. A flower bouquet is another option for $45 more. Delivery or pickup will begin from 4-6 p.m., Sat./Sun., Feb. 13-14. 999 W. Main St. kinboise.com/valentines-day-menu
♥ Owyhee Tavern
The Owyhee Tavern specializes in steak and seafood and has a great Valentine’s Day Menu. It’s a three-course meal where people can start with appetizers, including: Oysters, charcuterie platter, prime beef fondue, calamari, clams, and jumbo shrimp cocktails. Starting the three-course meal you get choices Course 1- smoked salmon, corn chowder soup, soup of the day, side salad, or side Caesar wedge. Course 2 — Chilean sea bass, smoked prime rib, prime rib or lobster for two. Course 3 is a classic cheesecake, berry cobbler, or chocolate cake. 1109 Main St. 208-639-0440. owyheetavern.com
♥ Alavita
“Now that’s a spicy meatball.” This classy elegant Italian restaurant offers Italian entrees paired with wine. Valentine’s weekend starts Friday, Feb. 12 through the 14. The options are dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Preordering is now available. A four-course meal includes various choices of Antipasto, Insalata, Secondi and Dolce. To-go cocktail orders are an option as well. 807 W. Idaho St 208-780-1100. alavitaboise.com
♥ Barbacoa
The four-course Valentine’s meal includes dinner and a bouquet of a dozen roses. Chef’s choice starts with salad and soup, entree options of steak, salmon, elk and pasta and is followed by dessert — “chocolate soufflé for lovers.” $95 per person. 276 W Bobwhite Ct. barbacoaboise.com
♥ The Melting Pot
Melt your heart with the four-course Valentine’s Day meal, for dining in or ordering to go. Enjoy cheese fondue, salad, entree, and chocolate. 200 N. 6th St. meltingpot.com
Libations
♥ Water Bear Bar
The Water Bear Bar is hosting a “Don’t make me wine, be my Valentine: Water Bear Bar Wine Faire.” Starting Thursday, Feb. 11 till Feb. 14. The faire includes a pop-up shop and 10% off on all wines. Special guests, wine connoisseurs from Bent Frenchman will be hosting Q & A’s on Friday, Feb. 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. Online ordering is available. 350 N. 9th St. waterbearbar.com
♥ Merriwether Cider Company
Join Meriwether Cider Company for their 5th annual Valentine’s Day extravaganza: “Valentine’s Day Cheese, Chocolate, and Cider Pairing” from Feb. 12-14 starting at 3 p.m. Pairings include: four artisanal cheeses from the Boise Co-Op, four handcrafted chocolates from The Chocolat Bar, four Meriwether Ciders 3-ounce pours of Strawberries and Cream nitro cider. Four different time slots are available at both locations in one-and-a-half-hour increments for safety measures. Make reservations now. $28. 224 N. 9th St., Boise 5242 Chinden Blvd, Garden City. meriwether-cider.square.site
♥ Cinder Wines
Drink some fine wine in the comfort of your own home. The Mon Petit Amour Virtual Tasting Package is $60 for wine club members or $70 for nonmembers. It includes: four ounces of barrel samples of 2019 Petite Sirah, 2020 Petit Verdot, and a sneak-peek release of 2018 Reserve Petite Sirah which will be coming out next fall. People will get a link to a tasting video with the founder and winemakers Melanie Krause and Joe Schnerr. Also included: a cheese and charcuterie spread and to finish off the night: a chocolate peanut butter dessert. Purchase online now. 107 East 44th St. Garden City. cinderwines.orderport.net.
♥ Potter Wines
Potter Wines, known for its Jalapeno wine and more, is offering a pre-sale only Valentines Kit that includes: a four-pack of truffles: two Strawberry Sweethearts and 2 Black Forest, and bottles of “Swanky Devil” Syrah or a 1.5 liter pouch of “The Red” Blend (wine can be chosen upon pick-up.) $36. The kit is available until Wednesday, Feb. 10. 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Pick up orders starting Thursday, Feb. 11-14. Order at potterwines.com.
♥ Telaya Wine Co
Grab a Valentine’s gift box from Telaya for $70 with two bottles of wine and pick between two different gift boxes. On Sunday, Feb. 14 there will also be a meal kit in the tasting room, food from Boise Bite, Chocolates from The Chocolat Bar, and a brunch. Limited space is available. 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. telayawine.com
Unique Dates
♥ Valentine’s Drive-In Movie
Like a little spooky and a lot of love? Then “The Love That Would Not Die” may be the date for you. It is a punk puppet musical written by Devon Hawkes Ludlow and was in The Seattle Film Festival and Fright Night International Horror Film Festival. This movie involves love, lust, and horror. Preorders for movie snacks are available from Roots Market. The $25 menu has cheeses, meats, crackers, and sweets. 20% proceeds go to Surel’s Place. Tickets are $20. Friday, Feb. 12 starting at 7 p.m. with another showing on Saturday, Feb. 13. 34th St. Market, 303 East 34th St. Garden City. surelsplace.org
The Sapphire Room
Catch Jeff Crosby and Darci Carson from Seattle who will be performing, “Premier Country Dive” on Sunday, Feb. 14. Starting at 6 p.m., the doors open at 5. The event will be for all ages and tickets are $40-$50. With a ticket people will also be able to enter The Riverside Hotel’s Sapphire Getaway for $109 including tax. Whoever wins will get a hotel room and breakfast for two. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd, Garden City. 208-343-1871. sapphireboise.com.
Section 37 Axe Room
Throw axes at targets with your valentine to let out any stress you’ve been feeling lately. People are able to bring their own wine or beer and food and there are a variety of games for people to compete with their partners. Prices range from $20-$35 per person. 10535 W. Overland Road. section37axeroom.com
The Flicks
It’s the only indie movie theater in town. In addition to flicks on the big screens, you can also get food, wine, beer, and movie rentals, too. 646 W Fulton St. theflicksboise.com.
Zoo Boise
You and your loved one can adopt an animal for Valentine’s Day. Zoo Boise also has a limited supply of gift baskets with plush lions made out of recycled material, a chocolate box, a handmade bag from Mozambique, a wood plaque to decorate, and an adopt-an-animal packet. 355 Julia Davis Dr. zooboise.org
Gifts Galore
Boise At Its Best Floral Shop
Roses are red and violets are blue, this year Boise Floral Shop has something for you. The shop offers a plethora of options to make anyone feel loved. This year features a floral arrangement called “For My Love.” People can also add-on gift cards, wine, chocolates, or stuffed animals. Prices vary. Pickup and delivery are available. A Valentine’s giveaway is going on now until Friday, Feb. 12 and includes a dozen red roses, LeGrande truffles, Ménage a Trois Prosecco, $100 gift card to Chandler’s restaurant, and Betsi Richardson Valentine’s card. To enter you can like and share on Facebook and Instagram. 851 S. Vista Ave. boiseatitsbestflowers.com/valentines-day/cat1080008
Idaho Candle Company
Smell the love with one of Idaho Candle Company’s handmade soy candles, made locally, and with love. 12 N Latah St. idahocandles.com
Re-POP Gifts
From throwbacks to new, Re-POP gifts is the Valentine’s Day gift place for you. Re-POP offers a wide array of unique gifts for any age. They have it all, from heart stickers to Legos. 210 N. 10th St. repopgifts.com
Capital City Florist
They say roses are red but Capital City Florist has them in colors of the rainbow. Valentine’s Day specials are offered now and have same-day-delivery or pickup. 5200 W. Fairview, ccfboise.com/valentines-day
Rocky Mountain Balloons
Show your love with a balloon arrangement. Rocky Mountain Balloons is now taking orders for Valentine’s Day balloons available now to Feb. 10. You will have the choice between giant balloon hearts mosaic greeting card, mini Valentine’s Day floral arrangement, and a giant balloon avocado mosaic greeting card. 132 E. Idaho Ave. 208-278-2220. rockymountainballoons.com
Sweets For Your Sweetie
The Chocolat Bar
The Chocolat Bar offers beautiful Valentine’s Day treats, either online or in their store. Featuring for Valentine’s Day: Strawberry heart truffles, Sweetheart Strawberry bark, and Champagne Truffles. 805 W. Bannock St. thechocolatbar.com
Vagabond Bakery Boise
Vagabond Bakery Boise specializes in cake balls and for Valentine’s day is featuring these sweet flavors: Bee Mine-Strawberry/Vanilla, Love Bug-Raspberry/Chocolate, L.O.V.E.- Salted Caramel/Cherry Chip, Black & Lavender- Red Velvet/Strawberry, PRIDE- Chocolate/Salted Caramel, Bee Mine Pops. Prices vary. Orders need to be received by Wednesday, Feb. 10. 1726 W. Main St. vagabondbakeryboise.com
Chip Cookies
To celebrate the month of love Chip Cookies has their cookie of the month, Red Velvet Chip. These cookies will melt in your mouth with their ooey-gooey feel. You can order a big box of four for only $11. Local delivery or pickup is available. 501 W. Main St. chipcookies.com
City Peanut Shop
They say love can make you nutty. City Peanut Shop offers giftwraps and sets for that special someone that drives you nuts but you still can’t help but love them. 803 W Bannock St. citypeanut.com
Western Collective
The Western Collective has Valentine’s day gift sets, charcuterie & wine or beer sets, featuring a Valentine’s Day Breakable Chocolate heart. These are available in store and online for pickup or local delivery. 111 W. 33rd St. Garden City. westerncollective.beer
Cravin’s Candy Emporium
Cravin’s Candy Emporium has candy for your sweetie, friends, or family including a Valentine’s kit that you can’t resist. You can order online or pick it up in-store. 3064 S. Bown Way. cravinscandy.com.
Amaru Confections
Amaru specializes in gourmet cakes and cookies and has fresh heart sugar cookies now until Valentine’s Day. Open from Tues.- Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 217 S. Roosevelt St. amaruconfections.cm