In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6.
The post was addressed to "Boise School District Republicans" and urged people to go vote as the election is "critical."
Among those candidates penciled in by the group the Idaho Liberty Dogs, was Steve Schmidt, the incumbent for the fourth seat.
Shiva Rajbhandari, the candidate running against Schmidt, issued a response on Wednesday titled: "Comment on Extremist Endorsements." Rajbhandari is a Boise High School senior, but will be eligible as he turns 18 on Aug. 30.
The following is Rajbhandari's statement in full:
"Extremism has no place on our school board. I reached out to Mr. Schmidt Tuesday night and urged him to disavow this endorsement. It is my sincere hope the he does so.
"We cannot back down to bullies like the Idaho Liberty Dogs and the so-called Boise School District Parents' Association. We've already seen the influence of extremist groups in our community: false accusations of indoctrination against our teachers and staff, book bans and circumvention of procedure in Nampa schools and Meridian libraries, and armed threats against high schools right here in Boise. Our school board elections are an essential component of public input on K-12, but they're also an opportunity for groups such as these to advance their hateful agenda. It is imperative that our community turns out to vote on September 6 to ensure that our schools do not fall to the extremism that we've seen elsewhere in the Valley.
"On the school board, I will continue to stand up to bullies. I will be unrelenting in my support for our district staff and students. I will represent the interests of all BSD families, not just the loudest and most disruptive voices. Our community values love over hate and compassion over indifference. These characteristics are showcased every day by my peers and teachers, and as the first-ever student to serve on the school board, I will represent these values."
Boise Weekly also reached out for comment from Schmidt on Wednesday. He responded by phone and later posted a statement on his Facebook page.
"I have support from people from all sides including the Idaho Liberty Dogs, Democrats and the Boise Education Association, which has endorsed me," said Schmidt via phone. "I recognize as a trustee I need to make decisions for students across the spectrum regardless of their parents' beliefs and ideologies and I will continue to represent them whether they agree or not with my personal ideologies.
"I am not an Idaho Liberty Dog member," he said. "I'm also not the most extreme liberal. I'm not running this campaign as a Democrat or Republican. I am running as an engineer and a dad. ... I'm not running a negative campaign. My intention from the beginning of this campaign is to run to keep the seat I have. I will continue to represent all parents even the ones I disagree with on their political views."
Rajbhandari responded. "The recent post on my opponent's Facebook page is not a disavowal of the Idaho Liberty Dogs' endorsement. I believe that it is the duty of elected officials to listen to the voices of all constituents, but bowing to hate, violence and intimidation in our schools is unacceptable. It frightens me that a sitting school board trustee does not understand the danger that this group poses to our community."
