Lamb quintuplets in Meridian

Lamb quintuplets were born on Sunday to local farmers in Meridian.

 Courtesy KTVB

MERIDIAN — The odds of a ewe having quintuplets is pretty rare, but it has happened in Meridian. Local farmers James and Jacquie Taylor had an ewe that has given birth to quintuplets and what’s even more special ... it happened on Easter Sunday.

“We had an Easter miracle this morning at about 7:30 a.m.,” Jacquie Taylor said. “I had a ewe out here lambing and she had two lambs. So, I took her and put her in the bar. ... And when I came back out there were five.”


