Earth Day is April 22 and high school kids across the Treasure Valley have come together and organized a rally. The Youth Salmon Protectors and The Idaho Climate Justice League are two student groups that are focused on climate change and climate justice awareness. Shiva Rajbhandari is a student at Boise High and a member of both groups. He had a lot to say about the importance of the day and the need for climate justice.
"I’m sick and tired of our federal, state, and county elected officials’ inaction on this crisis," said Rajbhandari. "I’m sick and tired of waking up every morning with the overwhelming sense that people are dying and there’s very little I can do about it. We students deserve to be adequately prepared to face the climate crisis boomers created. We deserve a livable future and the opportunity to enjoy the same beautiful and wild Idaho our parents and grandparents experienced."
The rally is Friday, April 22 from 11:50 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Idaho Capitol Steps. The organizers encourage people to learn about climate justice, come and hear from speakers and learn how to get involved.
"There’s no excuse," said Rajbhandari. "People are dying. People’s livelihoods are being destroyed. And our elected officials have their heads in the sand. We need vertically and horizontally integrated climate education in K-12 and beyond. We need unprecedented investments in clean energy and R&D to steer our economy away from dirty energy. We need honorable elected leaders who aren’t bought by Freedom Foundation scum. We’re not going to stop until we get those things. We want climate justice. Now!"