Donald Porter, with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, drives a compact street sweeper along the sidewalk on Broad Street in downtown Boise. Porter is part of a crew that clean up and maintain the downtown core business areas.
Donald Porter, with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, is reflected in one of his safety mirrors as he drives a compact street sweeper along Broad Street in downtown Boise. Porter is part of a crew that clean up and maintain the downtown core business areas.
Thanks to downtown Boise’s maintenance team, this image depicts a vomit splatter ghost, not a vomit splatter. The team works full-time, seven days a week to keep Boise’s downtown pleasantly livable, walkable and workable.
There’s a famous scene in “Wayne’s World” when Garth reaches into his pocket and pulls out what looks like a folded up Dixie cup and holds it out to Phil, Wayne and Garth’s highly intoxicated friend, and says: “If you’re gonna spew, spew into this.”
But when Nature calls to reverse the order of whatever was ingested into one’s body on, let’s say, a raucous Saturday night of partying (beaucoup alcoholic beverages + too much to eat + more drinks) — an unfolded Dixie cup ain’t gonna cut it. Sometimes you’ve just got to hurl, vomit, blow chunks — spew — and the involuntary action usually comes suddenly without warning.
That’s where the Downtown Maintenance Team comes to the rescue. The DMT is a full-time seven-day-a-week dedicated crew of a half-dozen nocturnal workers who clean up downtown Boise’s messes, puke and all. They work when the rest of us sleep — their shift is from 2 to 11 a.m. — so that we can wake up to a spic and span downtown.
Besides dealing with puke and/or blood at least five out of those seven days per week, they do a variety of other services: they empty all trash and recycle receptacles (which also sometimes fill in as mini-vomitoriums) within about a 50-block radius; repair pavers; clean up graffiti; do weed abatement; and pressure wash light poles and sidewalks. They’re also in charge of the banner program, put up Christmas lights and help with supplemental snow removal.
Singing their praises
Taking care of Boise’s unseemly dark side in the wee hours of the morning so that downtown businesses and daytime foot and bicycle traffic can function in a thriving — and clean — environment is not something everyone could do, said Ken Reeves, parks operations manager for Boise’s Parks and Recreation Department. Reeves oversees the dedicated crew that has been in operation since 2017, when the Downtown Boise Association partnered with the city to create it.
“I can’t take a whole lot of credit; I’ve got a great team. I’m very proud of them,” Reeves said. “These guys, they do a job that a lot of people don’t want to do. They’re doing a valuable job for the citizens of Boise — and I think they take great pride in that.”
Jennifer Hensley, executive director of the DBA, said the team works for the city “but we pay for their services.” Hensley said she is very grateful for the work they do. “We would not have as nice of a downtown without them. It’s the most thankless job and we are incredibly appreciative.”
Talking to two on the team
Boise Weekly recently met up with two members of the cleaning crew around 10 in the morning, about an hour before they clocked out for the day. Roy Olvera has been on deck for three years and Don Porter for five. They’ve seen “some pretty funny stuff,” Porter said.
There’s “a lot of drama between the couples (on the weekends),” said Olvera shaking his head and laughing. “They get liquored up and … ,” he said, shrugging his shoulders in a “you know” gesture.
Porter nodded and said, “There’s no limit to what you can see on the weekends. It’s hard to single out one thing. You can go anywhere and see the puke.”
“You usually find it not far from the bars,” Olvera said. “I usually start on Sixth Street and Eighth Street. You can find puke, broken glass, food, pizza — the whole works.”
Cleaning it up is not something they usually tackle with a bucket of soapy water and a brush, though. “If I had to get down and scrub it, I probably would throw up,” Porter said. “We’ll go out of the way to not physically touch it.”
The Sweep Max is a drivable street sweeper that can handle most of those heinous jobs. And for the bigger ones, “we’ve got a couple great big power washers,” Olvera said.
Tuesday is their lightest day. “Monday, that’s cleaning up after Sunday. Saturday night is probably the worst,” Porter said.
Besides vomit and blood, the team cleans up lots of other stuff, including scooters in odd places. “We’ll find (scooters) in the trash, in the trees,” said Olvera. “They’ll throw them off the parking garages.”
Other items that get lobbed from the top of parking garages are pumpkins during Halloween season, watermelons and eggs, they said. And, “you wouldn’t believe the dust that accumulates downtown. And the hair — the human hair is unbelievable down here. You can (sweep) to the end of the block and have a hairball this big,” said Olvera, holding his hands in the shape of a basketball. “You gotta like what you do.”
Porter remembers when the maintenance team started. He had been working in another department with Parks and Rec and put his hand up. “It was going to be something new,” Porter said, “something different. I grew up here. I felt like I could make a little bit of a difference. I felt connected to the downtown. It was something I wanted to do.
“We came down here with a broom and a dust pan and a borrowed pickup,” he said.
When asked what was the worst mess they had to take care of, blood wise, both got quiet and looked down at the ground. “You know, I gotta tell you,” Porter said, “I don’t think we can answer that question.”
Both Porter and Olvera said they kept working their shifts during the pandemic, although they did take one week off, said Porter, and “it was hard to catch up. We were busy. Trash was accumulating. Bars were closed but people hung out.”
Olvera remembered that as an eerie time. “We saw a tumbleweed going down Main Street. … It was like a ghost town.”