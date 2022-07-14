July is Disability Pride Month and a time to listen to — and amplify — people with disabilities. July is the month to celebrate because on July 26, 1990 the Americans With Disability Act was passed, legislation that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. However, although the act was passed, there’s still a lot that needs to be done to create a more inclusive America.
Boise Weekly interviewed Brittany O’Meara via email. O’Meara is the education director at Intermountain Fair Housing Council, a nonprofit that works to ensure open and inclusive housing for everyone, and an English teacher at Boise State University. She talked about Disability Pride Month and what people can do to be more supportive of people with disabilities.
The American Disabilities Act was signed in July 1990, that wasn’t very long ago — could you speak to how far behind America is lagging in disability rights?
The act was signed 32 years ago, and we are still working to make our society accessible for people with disabilities. Housing for people with disabilities is an ongoing barrier in that only about 5% of homes in the U.S. are accessible or modifiable for people with certain disabilities and its about 1% of homes that are available/modifiable for people with disabilities who use wheelchairs to be able to live independently. In Idaho, that number is even less than 1% and it is important to note that those homes are not necessarily reserved for people with disabilities. IFHC conducts design and construction testing, and we usually find inaccessible apartments in multifamily housing as well. So, in housing alone, I’d say we have a lot further to go as housing is critical to one’s health and wellbeing.
Having disabilities can make it hard to navigate within American society. How does being a member of the LGBTQ+ community and having disabilities make it harder to navigate society?
The ADA was critical in granting rights to people with disabilities, but more work remains to prevent discrimination against people with disabilities — including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, or LGBT, people who have disabilities. These communities face hirer rates of discrimination in housing, applying for jobs, receiving medical care, etc. because at one time or another, we have been labeled by society as “other” or somehow different from what’s normal or desirable and that comes along with a history of institutionalization for both communities. Disability is covered under the ADA but both disability and sex are covered under the Fair Housing Act, and that includes sexual identity and orientation. IFHC files complaints with the Department of Housing and Urban development (HUD) for people who have been discriminated against in housing and I encourage people to reach out if they have any questions because we need to advocate for our rights when we can.
We are still in a pandemic but it seems like much of the world is just moving on, for people with disabilities, that might not be able to get the vaccine, how could we try to be more inclusive?
This is a tough one because I feel as if we have already failed the disability community when it comes to responding to the pandemic. Something to consider is the staffing shortage of caregivers for people trying to live independently, in addition to the very little supportive services available. Folks are being forced into institutions or assisted living and the people who need the most support are being evicted due to these shortages – with nowhere to go. Last, year residents in these facilities were denied being able to see their friends and families because of the covid policies and practices, but at the same time, residents were still getting covid from staff. It’s a very difficult situation but one that impacts the disability community especially. I think right now, as cases are once again rising, we should be following recommendations to wear masks indoors and if possible, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. These two things will go far in keep our most vulnerable community members safe as we continue to navigate COVID.
How can people educate themselves about pride disability month, are there resources?
There are so many resources available online like podcasts, books, movies, and even social media. I learned a lot about our history from books and following people with disabilities on social media. I recommend the books “A Disability History of the United States” because the history of where disability comes from is important to understanding how it functions today, and the book “Disability Visibility” to learn more about the experiences of people with disabilities. Disabilities are incredibly diverse, and it can feel overwhelming when starting any work to include people with disabilities, as it is nearly impossible to address all of our needs at once! Some people with disabilities have conflicting needs – a person with Asthma may not be able to live with an animal and a person with PTSD might need a service animal, both would be considered disabilities under the Fair Housing Act, which is different than the ADA — so learning from the individual’s experience really helps. Following LGBTQ+ and BIPOC disabled educators on social media is a free and accessible way to learn more about how to be a better advocate for ourselves and our communities.
How can people support the disabled and disabled LGBTQ+ community, not just during this month but consistently?
Our society is built and structured for able-bodied individuals. It is also built around people falling into gender binaries, and because of this, we face similar barriers and are excluded from spaces based upon our physical needs or our physical presence. Our communities can do a lot to insure that people with disabilities or our LGBTQ communities can feel safe and welcome in our public spaces, but it is far more than changing logos to include rainbows in June or posting about disability issues during the month of July. There is no easy answer to this because it takes work on an individual basis and it takes all of us to commit to this work by looking at the spaces and structures we occupy and figuring out how we can not only give access to these communities but to do the work that makes marginalized individuals feel safe when they enter those spaces. It means looking at the policies and practices that we uphold in our day to day lives and unpacking what they mean and who they serve, identifying potential barriers, listening to those in the community, and using our individual power to make necessary changes. It is on all of us!