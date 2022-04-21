April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, a time to educate on how to prevent sexual violence and raise public awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault. Denim Day, on April 27, is for action and awareness against victim blaming in sexual assault.
“We are so excited to invite you to participate in Denim Day 2022, an international sexual assault awareness campaign that the WCA is so proud to be a part of,” stated a press release. “Statistically, a sexual assault occurs every 68 seconds in the U.S. according to RAINN.org. This is an age-old issue that continues to impact people across the globe. It’s an issue that not only demands attention — it deserves your action.”
The day was founded after a high profile case in Italy where a woman was blamed for her rape because of the jeans she was wearing. The next day, women in the Italian Legislature protested and wore jeans to work. In 1999, The California based organization Peace Over Violence established the first Denim Day in the U.S. in 1999.
The WCA has a variety of ways people can participate locally:
People can stop by the WCA, located at 720 W. Washington St., on April 21 from noon to 2 p.m. and grab WCA swag and Denim Day materials. There will be ribbons, stickers, posters and post cards available.
Wear denim or wear a “Ask Me About Denim Day” sticker or denim ribbon people can get at the WCA website.
Start a conversation with your friends, family, and/or coworkers by sharing statistics and definitions surrounding the issues of sexual assault.
Host an awareness event or host a fundraising event at your work or within your community (email dbarney@wcaboise.org).
Post photos, statistics, and info about local resources and share on social media with the hashtag #DenimDay and #WCABoise.
Tag the WCA’s social media pages and we’ll share your photo as well.
People can get more information at the WCA website, wcaboise.org.
Women’s and Children’s Alliance participates in campaign