The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday that Crisis Standards of Care has been activated in three heath districts across southern Idaho due to staffing and blood shortages.
The three health districts affected by the crisis standard are Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health.
The process to initiate crisis stands of care was taken after Saint Alphonsus Health System requested crisis standards of care activation on Jan. 21. The decision to only activate in southern Idaho was made after Director of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen reviewed the current hospital capacity regionally.
The high number of both clinical and non-clinical staff unable to work due to the impacts of COVID-19 infections along with a nationwide staffing shortage limiting access to traveling staff is impacting current hospital operations, the news release said. This limits the ability of hospitals to maintain capacity for intensive care beds due to inadequate staffing. Additionally, a nationwide shortage of blood and blood products is significantly impacting healthcare systems, and most have implemented blood conservation strategies.
“The highly contagious Omicron variant has thrown us a curveball,” Jeppesen said in a news release Monday. “Once again, the situation in our hospitals and health systems is dire — we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you can and wear a high-quality protective mask in public places. Omicron is so much more contagious than previous variants, and even though a lower percentage of cases are ending up in the hospital, the record number of cases is still putting strain on our healthcare system.”
Crisis standards of care is a plan to strategically ration healthcare resources to provide the usual standard of care to people who need it. When in effect, patients admitted to the hospital may find that hospital beds are not available or are in repurposed rooms (such as a conference room) or that needed equipment is not available. They may have to wait for a bed to open, or be moved to another hospital in or out of state that has the resources they need. Or they might not be prioritized for the limited resources that are available. In other words, someone who is otherwise healthy and would recover more rapidly may get treated or have access to a ventilator before someone who is not likely to recover, Health and Welfare said in the Monday news release.
Only 53% of Idaho residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to Mayo Clinic.
Counties in Southwest District Health are Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington. Counties in Central District Health are Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley. Counties in South Central District Health are Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls.