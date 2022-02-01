Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) continues to stress the importance of vaccination and booster shots to protect individuals and communities from the coronavirus.
In a media briefing on Feb. 1, Officials with DHW stated that several health districts remain in crisis standards of care, because of severe staffing and blood supply shortages.
“COVID numbers across the state continue to go in the wrong direction,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “Last week, the statewide testing positivity rate set a new record at 38.8%. The number of new COVID cases remains very high and the number of COVID patients hospitalized and in the ICU continues to increase.”
Jeppesen presented data that shows individuals with COVID-19 vaccinations are 11 times less likely to be hospitalized and 20 times less likely to die from COVID-19, and encouraged Idahoans to seek out whatever vaccination they are currently eligible for.
Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch also emphasized the need to wear a high quality mask, and said the state is working to provide broader access to KN95 masks.
“You can, right now, contact your local public health districts to inquire about the location of mask distributions,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “By the end of the week we also anticipate that the public is able to call the Idaho care line at 211 to find further locations for the mask distributions.”
She also invited organizations interested in being KN95 mask distribution partners to email IOEMEOClogistics2022@imd.idaho.gov and provide their organization name, a brief distribution plan including the location and surround area that the distribution would take place, any local partners, and approximately how many people would be served.
Medical Director of Idaho’s Division of Public Health Dr. Christine Hahn discussed treatments available for COVID-19. She highlighted the shortages of certain treatments, and cautioned individuals who are extremely immunocompromised to talk with their doctors now about receiving preventive monoclonal antibody treatment like Evusheld.
Preventative actions like vaccination, masking, and social distancing remain critical.
“We can't assure anyone that certain medication will be available in their community, should they get COVID,” Hahn said.