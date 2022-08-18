Have you ever wanted to see the “world’s biggest pig,” take a gander at all kinds of interesting farm animals, see Ja Rule, eat all the fried foods and then go on rides until you get sick? Then you’re in luck, because the Western Idaho State Fair is back from Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday Aug. 28 for its 125th anniversary.
The fun at the fair is never-ending, and this year the fair kicks off with a dog show and large animal contest and ends with kids pedal tractor races, a jet pack circus and a mobile dairy classroom. The fair is open on Aug. 19 from noon until 11 p.m., Aug. 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Aug. 22 through the 26 from noon until 11 p.m., Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The full concert lineup includes: Chris Janson, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Stone Temple Pilots and Billy Currington. There’s also special programs like Beer of the Year, Where’s Share Bear?, 125th Anniversary Cookbook, $2 Taste Test Tuesday, 125 Years of Fair History and Crop of the Year.
For those who are into animals, there are several competitions and there are a number of acts and attractions like An Antique Tractor Display, animal petting farms, clowns, Loop Rawlins, Axe Women of Maine, Robocars, a hypnotist, Violin on Fire, K9 Kings and much more.
Hungry? The fair boasts the biggest food court around with tasty treats from Pronto Pup, Big Sky Catering, Mr. Bee’s, Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Corn on the cob, Black Kettle, Party Pups, Colossal Onion, Idaho Pizza, Coned!, Pita Hut, Jones Burgers, Wilder’s, Roy’s Milkshakes, Treasure Valley NAACP, Smokehouse Grill, Buffalo Grill, Expo Express, Zorba’s, Press Box, Greek Gyros, Oinkari Basque Dancers, Basilio’s Tacos, Rooster’s Mexican Food, Fry Bread, Hawaiian Teriyaki, B’s Lemonade, Paradise Ice, Sugar Shack, Sweet Classics, Delsa’s Ice Cream, Funnel Cakes, Elephant Ears, Eve’s Espresso, Daisy’s Italian Ice and Gelati, Summer Snow, Scones Unlimited, Ames Icecream, Old Fashioned Kettle Corn, Idaho Nut Hut, Karousel Kandies, Idaho Ice Cream Potato, Blue Feather Bakery, Mini Doh! Nuts!, and Mountain Berry Bowls.
After eating don’t forget to check out the carnival rides like Hawaiian Express, Century Wheel, The Grand Carousel, The Zipper, several Ferris wheels and many more, including many family and kid rides.