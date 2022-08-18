Western Idaho Fair submitted

Fairgoers on a ride at a past year’s Western Idaho Fair. The fair will take place at Expo Idaho from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 28.

 Courtesy Expo Idaho

Have you ever wanted to see the “world’s biggest pig,” take a gander at all kinds of interesting farm animals, see Ja Rule, eat all the fried foods and then go on rides until you get sick? Then you’re in luck, because the Western Idaho State Fair is back from Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday Aug. 28 for its 125th anniversary.

The fun at the fair is never-ending, and this year the fair kicks off with a dog show and large animal contest and ends with kids pedal tractor races, a jet pack circus and a mobile dairy classroom. The fair is open on Aug. 19 from noon until 11 p.m., Aug. 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Aug. 22 through the 26 from noon until 11 p.m., Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

