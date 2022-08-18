Those who have wanted to see the “world’s biggest pig,” take a gander at all kinds of interesting farm animals, see Ja Rule, eat all the fried foods and then go on rides until they get sick are in luck. The Western Idaho State Fair is back from Friday through Sunday for its 125th anniversary.
This year the fair kicks off with a dog show and large animal contest and ends with kids pedal tractor races, a jet pack circus and a mobile dairy classroom. The fair is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26 from noon to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 27 it's open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The full concert lineup includes: Chris Janson, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Stone Temple Pilots and Billy Currington. There’s also special programs like Beer of the Year, Where’s Share Bear?, 125th Anniversary Cookbook, $2 Taste Test Tuesday, 125 Years of Fair History and Crop of the Year.
There are several competitions and a number of acts and attractions like An Antique Tractor Display, animal petting farms, clowns, Loop Rawlins, Axe Women of Maine, Robocars, a hypnotist, Violin on Fire, K9 Kings and much more.
The fair boasts a variety of tasty treats from Pronto Pup, Big Sky Catering, Mr. Bee’s, Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue corn on the cob, Black Kettle, Idaho Pizza, Coned!, and many more.
Adventure-seekers will have access to carnival rides like Hawaiian Express, Century Wheel, The Grand Carousel, The Zipper, several Ferris wheels and many more, including many family and kid rides.