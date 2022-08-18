Western Idaho Fair submitted

Fairgoers on a ride at a past year’s Western Idaho Fair. The fair will take place at Expo Idaho from Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 28.

 Courtesy Expo Idaho

Those who have wanted to see the “world’s biggest pig,” take a gander at all kinds of interesting farm animals, see Ja Rule, eat all the fried foods and then go on rides until they get sick are in luck. The Western Idaho State Fair is back from Friday through Sunday for its 125th anniversary.

This year the fair kicks off with a dog show and large animal contest and ends with kids pedal tractor races, a jet pack circus and a mobile dairy classroom. The fair is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26 from noon to 11 p.m.

