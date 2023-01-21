About 80 people gathered then marched from Cherie Buckner-Webb Park to the Idaho State Capitol to counter protest the Idaho March for Life. There were about 500 or more in the March for Life which was hosted by the Idaho Right to Life organization. That march started at Julia Davis Park and ended on the Statehouse steps where a number of pro-life groups held up banners, passed out flyers and sold t-shirts. Event speakers and musical artists set up in the center of the dais under a sunny but cold sky, with microphones and an infant-sized coffin bedecked with artificial roses.
First up at about 1:30 p.m., was Jason Herring, president of Idaho Right to Life. Before he began his speech, he made an announcement. "The Idaho State Police have asked everyone to move inside the barriers," he said over the loudspeaker, "because counter protesters are coming."
The crowd surged inside the outer parameters which were then cordoned off by waist-high metal barriers strapped together with what appeared to be bicycle cable locks. The locked barriers, which, according to one of the ISP troopers had never been used to such an extent before, stretched from Eighth Street to Sixth Street on Jefferson.
Herring looked out over the crowd. "This is the very first post-Roe Boise March for Life — how incredible is that," he said, to thundering applause and cheering. Herring then talked about Frederick Douglas, who was "instrumental in abolishing slavery in America." He held up a life-size cardboard cutout of Douglas, which remained at the podium throughout the event. He next spoke of the tragic murder of Emmett Till in 1955, the same year Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus. "Slavery — and abortion — are the only two issues that are about personhood," Herring said. "Roe is dead! Roe is dead!" he said as the crowd cheered loudly. The cheers turned to boos with his next statement. "But abortion is not dead."
Counter protesters
Over 75 people showed up in near freezing temperatures to participate in the counter-protest organized by Idaho Abortion Rights.
The counter-protesters began arriving at Cherie Buckner-Webb park around 1 p.m., which had already been surrounded by Boise Police cars. Within half an hour the group was on the move, marching towards Idaho’s Capitol building where the pro-life “March for Life” was being held.
Event organizer Kimra Luna said Idahoans "are fighting for reproductive rights and will continue to fight no matter what the legislature throws at us. We want to show resistance to the anti-abortion groups here in Idaho.”
The group marched holding signs with sayings, including one that said: “It’s not about love or life, it’s about control” and another one that said: “You can only have safe abortions.” As they marched, the group was met with excessive honking from cars that drove by- some of which seemed supportive, while others were accompanied by middle fingers.
After arriving at the Capitol, the counter-protesters spent the next hour chanting phrases like “abortion is healthcare and healthcare is a human right” as pro-lifers gave speeches on the Capitol steps.
Despite being wildly outnumbered by the pro-life rally, the counter-protesters chanted non-stop and loudly for the duration of the speeches and continued until nearly all of the pro-lifers had disseminated from the Capitol steps.
Counter-protester Carmen Brosder said her reason for attending the event was personal. “I had a 19 day miscarriage in December because I had a fetus that was stuck (in) my cervix and I was told to leave two different ERs."
Brosder said she has heard countless stories similar to hers from other women affected by abortion restrictions.
High alert security
There was a strong security presence at the event. In addition to the barriers, there were at least eight ISP troopers and about a dozen Boise Police Officers. A number of attendees were open carrying, according to one of the troopers, who said he could not comment as to whether security was heightened due to a known threat. "We knew there would be counter protesters so we just want to make sure everyone is safe," he said.
In addition to open carrying inside the barriers, there were a dozen or more attendees perched on the knoll across the street with AR-15-style rifles. One, who would only give his first name, Dan, was asked why he brought a gun to the event. "Honestly, you never know if somebody is going to drive a car through this crowd of people. The world is full of crazy people," he said.