Kimberly, a pro-life demonstrator. "I came here on behalf of those who were aborted — I could've been one of them. 

 Jeanne Huff

A crowd of 500 or more attended the March for Life in downtown Boise on Saturday.

About 80 people gathered then marched from Cherie Buckner-Webb Park to the Idaho State Capitol to counter protest the Idaho March for Life. There were about 500 or more in the March for Life which was hosted by the Idaho Right to Life organization. That march started at Julia Davis Park and ended on the Statehouse steps where a number of pro-life groups held up banners, passed out flyers and sold t-shirts. Event speakers and musical artists set up in the center of the dais under a sunny but cold sky, with microphones and an infant-sized coffin bedecked with artificial roses.

An infant sized coffin was on display at Saturday's March for Life.


First up at about 1:30 p.m., was Jason Herring, president of Idaho Right to Life. Before he began his speech, he made an announcement. "The Idaho State Police have asked everyone to move inside the barriers," he said over the loudspeaker, "because counter protesters are coming."

Counter protesters showed up at Saturday's March For Life.
Counter protesters move through downtown Boise on their way to the Capitol.
A counter protester holds up a sign while marching in downtown Boise on Saturday.
One of the March for Life attendees walked past the counter protesters, flipping them off.
An ISP trooper said a number of attendees were open carrying at the event. Factions including the Proud Boys and Idaho Liberty Dogs were also at the March for Life.
Dan, who refused to give a last name, said he brought his gun in case someone decided to drive through the crowd. "The world is full of crazy people."

