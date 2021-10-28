The city of Boise is holding a community vigil at Boise Towne Square Mall to pay homage to the victims of Monday's tragic shooting, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and to honor survivors.
"On Monday, our community experienced a horrible tragedy, one that we are grappling with today, and will likely continue to for days and weeks to come," stated a press release from the city of Boise. "Our families, friends and neighbors experienced trauma that no one should ever have to live through. Our city is holding each of you in our hearts. As we look forward to healing together, community members are invited to an evening vigil to honor those we lost that day, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles. As well as recognize the heroism of the untold everyday heroes – mall employees, shopkeepers, shoppers – who stepped up and stepped in to help strangers they found themselves next to during a difficult and terrifying time, and to thank our police officers, fire department, first responders and paramedics who made sense of chaos and treated community members with compassion while helping them to safety."
The vigil will be held at the mall, located at 350 N. Milwaukee St. tonight at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions the city is asking all attendees to wear face coverings and adhere to proper social distancing procedures. People can get more information at the website, cityofboise.org.