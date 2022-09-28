Eric Posey defamation lawsuit

Eric Posey performing at Pride.

 Courtesy of complaint filed: Eric Posey v Summer Bushnell

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Coeur D'Alene — On Tuesday, an Idaho drag performer named Eric Posey sued blogger Summer Bushnell for defamation regarding an altered video of a drag performance that falsely shows Posey exposing his genitals at the June 11 Pride celebration in Coeur D'Alene. In the complaint, it alleges that Bushnell doctored the video with the purpose of gaining popularity on social media.

"Her plan worked: her false statements and doctored video received nearly 19 times more views than each of her prior 10 videos," the lawsuit said. "But Bushnell’s publicity was not free; it came at the expense of Posey’s reputation. He now sues her for defamation."

Recommended for you

Load comments