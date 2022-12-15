Women and men celebrating with drinks in a limousine car

There are a variety of options for this New Year’s Eve.

Idaho Potato Drop You going to watch Boise’s version of New York City’s New Year’s Eve Time Square ball drop? Yep, we’re talking about the Idaho Potato Drop, which will be staged at the Statehouse once again. 

There will also be live music emceed by Alisha Donahue and Jynx Jenkins; a ski and snowboard exhibition; food trucks; and a beer garden. Spuddy Buddy will be on hand for selfies and at midnight the crane will “drop it like it’s hot” to a world-class fireworks display.


