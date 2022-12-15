Idaho Potato Drop You going to watch Boise’s version of New York City’s New Year’s Eve Time Square ball drop? Yep, we’re talking about the Idaho Potato Drop, which will be staged at the Statehouse once again.
There will also be live music emceed by Alisha Donahue and Jynx Jenkins; a ski and snowboard exhibition; food trucks; and a beer garden. Spuddy Buddy will be on hand for selfies and at midnight the crane will “drop it like it’s hot” to a world-class fireworks display.
All that is free, but for $125 a pop, you can experience it in the VIP Room. The price of admission includes complimentary drink, and hors d’oeuvres from 7 to 9 p.m. with warm front-row seating for the entire event. idahopotatodrop.com.
Thick as Thieves NYE Masquerade Party Grab your mask — no, not that one — and get in costume for a masquerade party at Thick as Thieves, one of Boise’s new downtown hidden bars. The party is slated for 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and includes reserved seating, a limited open bar, snacks and a midnight champagne toast. Their regular cocktail menu and holiday menu will be available for open bar, as well as beer, wine, "and bubbles." Gratuity is included in the ticket price. Each ticket tier has a minimum number of tickets necessary to purchase. $150 - $175. thickasthievesboise.com.
“Cabaret” New Year’s Eve party at the Visual Arts Collective Not only will you have tickets to the hottest live performance in town, but you can even stay at the Kit Kat Club afterwards and party. “Leave your troubles outside. In here, life is beautiful. The girls are beautiful. The boys are beautiful. Even the orchestra is beautiful.” New Year’s Eve is the closing night of “Cabaret” and for a little extra you can watch the play as well as enjoy “celebratory drinks, food, and merriment.” Specifically, you get two glasses of Moët Chandon Champagne — for a before show cocktail and a midnight toast. And also before the show, you get your choice of meat and cheese charcuterie or vegan antipasti snackboxes. And at intermission and after the show, you also get “a tantalizing selection of petite sweets and an array of savory bites.” In addition, full bottles of Champagne can be reserved. $123. alleyrep.org.
Envision 2023 Maybe you’d rather forego the New Year decadence and get started on those new year resolutions. If so, you might want to check out Envision 2023 at Ashamenta Healing Arts and Learning Academy. From noon to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, four healers — MeeshaKeena, Michelle, Mindy and Ginnie — will be on hand for four hours providing “foresight for your future” and “guidance and focus from the universe to keep momentum all year long.” Supplies included for your vision board. $84 and 40% off your next private session. reikienergyhealingcenter.com.
New Year’s Day Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge Brrr. After a night of debauchery, you may be ready for a splash of cold water. Formerly known as the Great Polar Bear Challenge, this tradition that has been going on for 20 years is a Make-A-Wish Idaho fundraiser. The name has been changed to honor the event founders who are no longer with us, Gary Arbaugh and Larry Gebert. So get ready to get cold! On Jan. 1, 2023 at Lucky Peak Reservoir at 11 a.m. (registration begins at 10 a.m.) join hundreds of hardy Idahoans who will, according to the website, “brave the chilly, January weather and subject their mortal bodies to the freezing reservoir waters to raise money to grant wishes to local children with critical illnesses." This year, Gebert and Arbaugh are being honored at the event. wish.org.
