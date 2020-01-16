Idaho was the fourth state to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, and 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of that landmark in U.S. History.
In line with that tradition, the Idaho Women's March will descend upon the Idaho State Capitol at 9 a.m. Paulette Jordan will headline the speakers, according to the Idaho Press.
“You’re going to see a lot of people there who are tired of the way things are going,” Jordan told the Idaho Press. “It’s a nonpartisan event, with support coming from men and women, right and left aisle.”
This year's theme is, “Demonstrating the power of Idaho women in our democracy,” according to the event page.