Boise is beginning to comb through it’s wastewater in a way similar to a detective scouring through garbage looking for clues, except the city isn’t looking to solve a crime: Instead, it’s looking for a snapshot at the scale of COVID-19 infection in the city.
“I think this is a great example of how cities can be innovative in different ways during a time like this,” said Boise City Environmental Division Senior Manager Haley Falconer. “I think it’s great how things like wastewater that seem really insignificant can really help make decisions.”
Beginning May 6, the City of Boise partnered with the company Biobot to sample wastewater, with the objective of collecting data about COVID-19. By taking samples from wastewater, the city can potentially see how much COVID-19 has infected the population and could provide information that helps the city make decisions about the management of the virus.
If the program goes according to plan, the wastewater data could provide a more realistic look at the overall distribution of infection in a community. The virus, shed into the wastewater treatment system, is detectable. By measuring the levels and over time, the results could indicate whether a city is having an outbreak or if the infection rate is dwindling. A representative for the company, Sarah Pugsley, wrote in an email that the company’s tool has been deployed at cities nationwide.
“For context on the reach of the project, Biobot is now working with about 400 facilities in 42 states across the U.S.,” Pugsley wrote, “which represents over 10% of the U.S. population.”
The company collaborated with researchers at Harvard, MIT and Brigham and Women’s Hospital to launch a pro bono program that maps the virus across the nation. Biobot is also working on using the information from sewage to estimate how many people have the coronavirus in the communities where its technology has been deployed.
Biobot was founded by a biologist and an architect, and specializes in wastewater epidemiology. It is the first organization of its kind to commercialize data from sewage. Because collection is immediate and scheduled, testing can provide more real-time measurements of the health of a community.
Collecting wastewater samples is also one of the most non-discriminatory ways to get data because there’s no collection of personal information and everyone in the community contributes.
If the project is successful the data can help communities by measuring the scope of the outbreak, providing decision support to public officials, helping to anticipate the impact on hospitals, track the effectiveness of interventions and provide an early warning if there’s a re-emergence of the virus.
Falconer said testing wastewater is something that happens every day at water treatment facilities, and information from that testing has been used to monitor infectious diseases for many years.
“We test untreated wastewater for a portion of the virus’s RNA,” Falconer said. “The virus is dead but part of it is excreted through people’s waste.”
Kyle Patterson, the Boise City data strategist, said there are limitations to testing right now in three different ways. First, there’s currently not enough testing available; second, there’s an information lag in the data collected from testing; and there are a lot of folks who are asymptomatic and not getting tested at all. Testing the wastewater, the results of which Boise may see as early as the first week in June, could fill many of those gaps.
“The mayor wants to make sure we open safely and wants to align with the sate opening,” said Patterson, “unless we see a local outbreak, which begs the question, how will we know? Well, with this we can collect information that could give us a better picture. Everybody poops.”
Twice a week the mayor joins a conference call with local hospitals and leaders in the community to assess progress regarding the COVID-19 situation and look at what Central District Health recommends.
“We’re in a situation where none of the data is perfect and the testing has limitations,” said Patterson. “But we also need to review the data to see how we can use the information comprehensively. It’s really interesting and exciting.”
Currently, Boise is the only city that Patterson and Falconer know of participating, but they said others in the Treasure Valley are looking into it.
Either way, Boise officials said they plan to share the information they collect to help inform other stakeholders.
“This can really help leaders make the most comprehensive decisions about the future,” said Falconer. “If we can showcase trends, we might be able to respond sooner.”