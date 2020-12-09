The morning of Dec. 9, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights Executive Director Dan Prinzing woke up to find that the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial—the only such memorial in the U.S.—had been vandalized. Someone had slapped stickers bearing swastikas and the words "We Are Everywhere" in several places in the memorial, including over the face of Idaho anti-racist icon Bill Wassmuth and on the bronze cover of Anne Frank's famous diary.
"It is very much a statement," Prinzing said. "And this one, with forethought: The stickers had to be designed, distributed, circulated. How do we begin to confront that voice?"
The memorial has been defaced before. In 2017, the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights, which has been carved into stone near the entrance to the memorial, was tagged with spray paint for four consecutive days; and the process of removing the spray paint was time-consuming and expensive.
The incident Wednesday, however, is different, Prinzing said. The stickers had to be prepared, and sent a clear message, both in their content and how and where they were placed. Though they were easier to remove, he said he felt this round of vandalism was more menacing.
"It's really causing us to question what's happening to our community," he said.
Prinzing urged the people of Boise to respond and stand up to hate in the wake of the vandalism. Their response, however, will likely have to take a different form than it has in the past on account of the pandemic, and Prinzing said he has fielded a number of calls from people who'd like to hold an anti-hate vigil.
Though a mass gathering has been deemed inappropriate, Prinzing said that people can take the anti-hate message into the places where they live.
"What we can do is stand up in our homes and neighborhoods and places of work, and when we hear words demeaning and marginalizing, we need to speak up. Silence is complicity. It's an act of agreement," he said.