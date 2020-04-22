Virtual Philanthropy: Locally Founded Donations App Makes Giving Easy
Cauze is an app started in Boise that links people to charities they’d like to donate to. It was launched in the beginning of 2019 but CEO Jason Hausske said the app has been a long time in the making.
“I’ve been working on the idea for years,” said Hausske. “I personally thought there has to be a better way to get people connected to the charities they want to donate to, and why is it so hard to give money in the moment of inspiration?”
Cauze, which is a platform used by the City of Good program, has been built around the giver by focusing on three main ideas: removing friction or difficulties between the donator and the charity, thinking about the behavioral science behind why people give, and amplifying giving. If people download the app they can donate to a charity whenever the thought pops into their head, really streamlining the process.
A lot of local and national charities and companies have begun to use the app, and Hauskke said his company designed it with the giver in mind to make it convenient to donate.
“For instance, with the City of Good we have cause codes and that’s where anybody can walk up scan the code outside of the organization and give instantly if you’ve downloaded the app, within five seconds, and really easily with a credit card if you haven’t.”
The app also uses social media and connects with it as a way for people to engage others to donate and track their impact as a giver. Hausske said the long-term goal of the company is to make donating so easy it just becomes another part of everyday life.
“We see the supply and demand and want to get everyone into the conversation,” said Hausske. “The real long-term goal is to just unleash more happiness into the world.”
—Tracy Bringhurst