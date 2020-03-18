UPDATED POST 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18:
A bill that would compel Idaho girls to participate in sports according to their birth sex rather than their gender identity is one step closer to the desk of Gov. Brad Little.
On March 18, the Idaho House voted 54-16 to approve an amended version of HB 500. It now waits on a signature from the governor before becoming law.
The bill's proponents say it will protect Idaho schoolgirls against unfair competition from biological males participating as females in school sports, but critics worry it unfairly targets transgender girls. If the bill is signed into law, ACLU-Idaho has vowed to file suit.
ORIGINAL POST:
Despite widespread public outcry and a warning from the Idaho Attorney General, the controversial HB 500, which would ban transgender girl athletes from competing in girls’ school sports, passed the Idaho Senate and returns to the House for approval. If passed, it could be the first bill to pass nationwide that discriminates against student transgender athletes. There has been a lot of pushback from opposing lawmakers and the Idaho chapter of the ACLU.
“We are strongly opposed to the HB 500 bill,” said ACLU Idaho Public Policy Strategist Kathy Griesmyer. “The ACLU is prepared to sue the State of Idaho.”
The bill ensures students participate in school sports on the basis of their sex, not their gender identity, and that any athlete whose birth sex is in question must provide the school with an examination form signed by their caregiver. Fronted by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, it would require high school and collegiate athletes to undergo medical exams including a pelvic examination if they are transgender or their gender is in question. In addition, the bill requires that athletes may only compete on teams on the basis of their birth sex.
The touted amendments did not change or add any restrictions on who can challenge student athlete’s gender and still maintains that verification can be performed on a student by way of invasive examinations. It also points to the State Board of Education, directing it to make rules that could clear up disputes.
Those in favor of the bill claim that it maintains a fair playing field, as men and women have biological differences that make fair play between them impossible. Those opposed say it unfairly singles out transgender athletes, and can also single out a student of any age and require them to take an invasive physical exam.
The office of the Attorney General estimated that the state would pay over $1 million in legal fees defending the act if it becomes law. Mary Souza (R-Coeur d’Alene) stated yesterday that a third-party group will be responsible for any defense legal fees.
—Tracy Bringhurst