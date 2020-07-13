Updated Post, July 13, 12:35 p.m.:
A suspect is in custody hours after the shooting of an Ada County Sheriff's Deputy near the intersection of Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. on July 13.
"This individual tried to kill one of my deputies," said Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett during an early afternoon press conference near St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where the deputy's status has been upgraded from critical to stable, and is undergoing surgery. "That will be dealt with incredibly seriously as we progress through this day."
During the conference, Bartlett spoke to additional details of the morning's events. The deputy, whose name has not yet been released, observed a motorcycle near Highway 16 matching the description of a motorcycle reported stolen in Canyon County. The deputy called for backup, and a brief chase ensued, followed by a foot chase, during which the suspect and deputy exchanged fire. During that firefight, the deputy was hit twice.
Medical personnel, additional law enforcement and other responding service providers quickly arrived on the scene. The incident also activated the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF), a consortium of law enforcement agencies across Ada County that includes the Ada County Sheriff's Office; the Idaho State Police; and the Boise, Meridian and Garden City police departments. BPD is currently the lead investigating agency into the Monday morning shooting.
In the wake of the incident, the CITF asked people living near Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road to stay in their homes, as the suspect was dangerous; and report any information they may have about the incident to law enforcement.
As a result, numerous people in the area submitted tips, which helped investigators locate the suspect in a nearby cornfield. Using drones and other technology, law enforcement was able to establish a line of communication with the suspect, who ultimately surrendered. He is now in custody, though investigators have not yet released his identity to the public.
Charges have not been filed, pending an ongoing investigation.
Original Post, July 13, 10:38 a.m.:
Law enforcement agencies across the Treasure Valley are scrambling to locate a suspect after an Ada County Sheriff's deputy was shot the morning of July 13.
The incident took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. near the Beacon Light Road/Highway 16 area of northern Ada County. That's where the suspect and the deputy exchanged fire. The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, with a slender build and short facial hair. He wore a puffy dark green jacket and jeans, a blue or dark-colored bandana and a backpack.
During the exchange of fire, during which both suspect and deputy fired their weapons, the deputy was struck twice. He is now in critical condition at a local hospital. Investigators do not know if the suspect was injured, as well. ACSO has not identified the deputy.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, and residents in the area are encouraged to shelter in place, as the search for the suspect is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
The shooting has activated the Critical Incident Task Force, which comprises five Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies: the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, the Meridian Police Department, the Boise Police Department (which has taken the lead in the investigation) and the Garden City Police Department.