Updated Post, Aug. 14, 4:30 p.m.:
The Boise School District will mail new ballots to registered absentee voters for its upcoming school board election, the district announced the afternoon of Aug. 14.
The original ballots had been sent to voters with a return envelope containing an error, and on Aug. 13, the district reached out to voters to tell them about what it has since described as a "printing error," and ask them not to mail their ballots while the district set out to resolve the issue.
Now, the district is calling on voters to destroy their old ballots, as new ones will be mailed starting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, along with corrected return envelopes. Absentee ballots received by the district in the erroneous envelope will be considered invalid.
Original Post, Aug. 14, 10:06 a.m.:
The Boise School District announced Aug. 13 that an error had been found on return envelopes for local absentee ballots for the Tuesday, Sept. 1, Boise School Board Trustee election.
Absentee ballots had been mailed to voters who had registered to cast their votes by mail, but shortly thereafter, the district learned about the error on the return envelopes, and now asks that voters not return their ballots at this time. It will make more details available as they come along, and district officials are working to correct the error.