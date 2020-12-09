Updated Story: Dec. 9, 2020:
A possible Dec. 8 vote on new public health measures designed to slow the spread of coronavirus has once again been postponed—this time amid reports of protests at the offices of the Central District Health Department and the homes of members of the health board.
"I’m not sure, madame chair, what we need to do. But I think we do need to cancel the meeting," said CDHD Director Russell Duke after receiving word from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee about concerns for their safety.
The Boise Police Department wrote in a press release that due to the large size of crowds and reports of protesters at the homes of three board members, the BPD felt it could not maintain order while adequately performing its other duties across the city.
In addition, officers also arrested one person who gained entry to the CDHD offices but refused to follow the rules. Yvonne St Cyr, 53, of Boise, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing after being arrested by a representative of CDHD.
Investigators have also identified some of the people involved in protests at the homes of board members, and are obtaining warrants for those individuals' arrests on charges of disturbing the peace.
The evening of the protests, Mayor Lauren McLean released a statement confirming that she had asked the Central District Health Board to adjourn from its meeting, characterizing those gathered at the homes of health officials a "mob."
"Once again, our officers were asked to respond to people from outside our community whose purpose here was to disrupt local government in action, to intimidate their families. This is not ok," she wrote.
In a series of tweets the morning of Dec. 9, Ada County Commissioner and Health Board Member Diana Lachiondo wrote that she attended the board meeting from her office, even as protesters blew air horns and shouted at the front door of her residence, intimidating her young sons and mother.
She concluded her tweets with an appeal to Gov. Brad Little, who earlier this year delegated authority over the coronavirus response to local health districts, counties and individual cities. At last week's meeting, she told her fellow board members that his policy has not yielded desired results—Idaho currently has one of the highest test positivity rates for the disease in the country—and asked them to consider writing as a group to ask the governor to take a more proactive, statewide role in combating the disease—a plea she repeated the morning after the hastily adjourned Tuesday meeting.
"I'm calling on [Little] to act boldly and with conviction," she wrote.
Original Story: Dec. 5, 2020:
Central District Health Postpones Additional Pandemic Restrictions Amid Dire Warnings from Hospitals
The Central District Health Board declined to add additional pandemic restrictions during its Dec. 4 meeting, despite local hospital systems reporting their own poor bills of health.
“On Tuesday night, and I know this is frustrating, we were this close to [diverting patients to other hospitals],” said St. Luke’s Health System Chief Medical Officer Jim Souza. “We’re the state’s largest health system. We would move a mountain before we go on divert.” Also on the call was Dr. Steven Emerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, who told the board that the ongoing high load of cases and stress have taken a terrible toll on his staff.
“I want to remind us of something that happened at the beginning of the pandemic, when this all started, people were putting signs in their yards saying ‘Thank you Heroes.’ There were all kinds of messages to health care workers,” he said. “The words of kindness, the social media messages, the recognizing that my staff are truly heroes who are working overtime to take care of patients, the understanding that we’re not at a point where your ability to get the care that you need—that’s in jeopardy. Take that to heart. Call up the nurse, the doctor, the medical assistant, the secretary that works in my hospital because that’s going to help me make sure they feel good about the work that they’re doing.”
Both hospitals are delivering contingency care: deferring some care, freeing up staff and operating rooms, and optimizing space, personnel and other resources for pandemic care. In short, Souza said, it’s already triage care, and crisis standards of care may be just two to four weeks away.
That would mean deferring surgeries not essential to preserving life and limb or discharging a patient, pulling staff with surgical experience from other areas of the hospital to assist in trauma situations, diverting surgical staff to non-surgical duties as needed and keeping a 24-hour call schedule for emergency surgeries.
Both Souza and Nemerson said their respective hospital systems may reach delivering crisis standards of care within a week of each other. Over the last few weeks, Idaho has experienced a massive surge in cases, with new confirmed and probable cases reaching a record 1,911 on Dec. 4. The mortality rate is 57.7 per 100,000 residents, and Souza warned that morbidity—”suffering”—is extremely high, with many people being hospitalized and sustaining sometimes permanent injury due to the disease.
COVID-19 is, however, preventable, and doctors recommend staying home if you feel sick, frequently washing your hands, maintaining physical distance from others and wearing a face mask.
The Central District Health Board was set to consider still more public health restrictions for bars, restaurants, sports and more, but that new order was tabled so the board could solicit more input from the public. The possibility of new restrictions had drawn a crowd of protesters to the CDHD offices, some of whom managed to get inside the building and interrupt the meeting.
With its more developed healthcare infrastructure, the Treasure Valley has become a center of gravity for the pandemic in southern Idaho that reaches across health care district lines, and Board Member and Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo asked that the board set its signatures to a letter to Gov. Brad Little saying that devolving pandemic response to the health district and local levels has reached a breaking point.
”I think we’re beyond the point of being able to think about this in any sort of logical way, health district to health district, and I think we need to ask the governor to take more of a role at this point,” she said.
That suggestion drew the ire of Board Member and Hammet Rep. Megan Blanksma, who said an enforcement-based approach or governor-directed statewide response would amount to rule without the consent of the governed.
“You need to have the consent of the governed. There are people in the building right now who are not interested,” she said.