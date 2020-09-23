Boise organization Inclusive Idaho will host a remembrance march for Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, Sept. 26, the event is now virtual due to a variety of concerns.
Associate Justice Ginsburg was the second woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and served for over 27 years. A popular civil rights and cultural icon, her passing has been mourned collectively by the nation.
The event is intended to be family friendly and is also hosted by the Idaho Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, and Babe Vote. It begins at 3 p.m. and people can join virtually via Zoom link.
The event was originally in-person but due to concerns about covid and safety. A large number of counter protesters have previously targeted these types of events and in a post on Facebook the hosts wrote that they don't feel they can "control all of the harm intended to be distributed by opposition groups."
This article has been updated to include the event is now online.