Boise's long fight to retain the ability to ticket homeless for camping on the streets may have hit a hard stop, as the Supreme Court decided not to hear the case.
According to the Idaho Press, the Supreme Court decided Monday not to hear the case, which means the ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court—which decided Boise could not constitutionally ticket people sleeping on the street—is the prevailing ruling at this time.
The fight stems back to 2009, when civil rights lawyers filed lawsuits on behalf of homeless residents to fight back on the City of Boise's ability to ticket people sleeping on public property. The legal battle continued through the courts, ending up in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that Boise could not ticket its homeless residents for sleeping outdoors in 2018.
The City of Boise released a statement, saying it was a great disappointment and limits the city's ability to manage public health and safety.
"We believe that the 9th Circuit’s most recent decision in this case leaves the city’s fundamental ability to protect public health and safety on its own streets very uncertain," Boise Mayor Dave Bieter wrote in a statement. "Without further clarification by the courts, our most vulnerable residents—the very people this suit purports to be protecting—would be victimized by the conditions in camps that could crop up."
Mayor-elect Lauren McLean said it highlights a need for better planning.
"Today's events underscore what I believed to be true all along: we needed to be planning for this scenario. I look forward to continuing and expanding the City of Boise's good work with key community partners in housing and homelessness, and believe we have effective, humane and constitutionally sound solutions in our grasp," McLean wrote in a statement.