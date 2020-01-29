If you’ve been wondering what’s going on in Boise lately, there’s a lot of tech startups taking over every available nook and cranny. They’re zeroing in on every market you didn’t know was even a market. Though Boise seems to be a breeding ground to new and innovative ideas, you still have to work your butt off to reach a point where you can quit your day job and comfortably tell your significant other, “I’m quitting my job,” who will then hold their breath and hope that it’s because you have a good business plan, and not because you want to become a full-time DJ. These three companies have made it through the threshold and are proof that a business can grow out of anything.
GATHER
Zach Chatterton’s father died before he was born, leaving his mother with two young children and another on the way, so it didn’t take long for him to zoom in on the mission of his company. “I was walking out of the office, and stopped and just realized that I wanted to be an entrepreneur. Something in my mind changed,” Chatterton said, “and by the time I got to my car I had an idea. It was kind of a watershed moment.”
Gather is funeral home software, and if you haven’t dealt with the loss of a loved one, you may not understand its value. The software, which is sold and branded for individual funeral homes, helps families through the lifecycle of a death, guiding them through everything from writing and posting an obituary, to closing credit card accounts or phone lines, to shutting down a Facebook account. “Our vision is to become that one-stop place for life transitions. It’s not a part of life that we think about often, but it’s something where technology can help,” Chatterton said.
The company currently employs eight people, and includes experts who have worked in funeral homes; these are people who aren’t just looking at numbers and statistics. It’s not meant to replace a funeral director or the funeral home experience—rather, it goes above and beyond what one might expect from a funeral home. “We believe in the power of a funeral director. When a human loses a human, they need another human. Technology doesn’t solve that problem,” he said.
SUDS CREATIVE
Jason Baumgartner never thought he’d be a car wash expert. Now the CEO and co-founder, along with Chase Wilson, of Suds Creative, Baumgartner has become perhaps the leader in car wash marketing. Suds Creative began as Brainstorm Creative but quickly pivoted into one very specific vertical. Pretty soon, Suds was overpowering Brainstorm in revenue, so the people behind it knew where to focus their attention.
Suds Creative is now strapped with an understanding of the car wash industry, car wash owners who will sing their praises and an immense amount of data. “The whole car wash industry is insane,” Baumgartner said, “and now you have all these private equity groups coming in, like Goldman Sachs, and these private equity groups love data. They want to know whether their investment will be successful. And we offer that.” A typical car wash establishment takes about $4 million to set up, and if you’ve got the dough, the car wash industry is a cash cow.
Boise is quickly becoming the epicenter of niche businesses, and every market—no matter how mundane it may sound—has a need. “Boise is a creative tech hub, so you have people that are entrepreneurial minded. There’s a culture of fun in Boise, it isn’t stuffy. It’s a cultural center, and there’s not much around us, so it has to be that,” Baumgartner said. “It’s Austin in five years.”
Suds Creative is bursting at the seams, and it plans to take over adjacent offices in its Village at Meridian suite. Baumgartner’s outlook for 2020 includes adding an agency arm for the oil and lube industry, as well as for convenience stores. When asked what else he would want people to know, he quickly said, “We’re hiring!”