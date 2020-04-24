Boise faced a housing problem even before the disease hit. After the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of many businesses, people were left in the lurch, facing difficulties paying their rent and mortgages.
In that light, the Party for Socialism and Liberation has a set of demands: Cancel rent for working class people and small businesses. Cancel mortgages for homeowners.
On Saturday, April 25, the group will throw a car caravan protest at the Idaho State Capitol Building, starting at 3:30 p.m.
The rally starts at the Boise Public Library parking lot. Demonstrators will then drive to the Capitol building and drive in a clockwise loop around the it until 4:15 p.m. Attendees are advised to practice social distance guidelines.